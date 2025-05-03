Amazon Prime Video Announces Sequel to Its Biggest Movie Ever

Amazon Prime Video revealed plans to release a sequel to its biggest movie ever. Over the years, the Amazon-owned streaming service has had some big hits, including titles like The Idea of You, The Tomorrow War, and Camila Cabello's Cinderella, but there is one name that stands atop the list for the streamer.

From a viewership perspective, Road House continues to be the biggest Amazon Prime Video original movie ever, even a year after its release.

The only thing that has come close to its lofty mark was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Red One, which technically eclipsed Road House. However, that film was not exclusively released on the streaming platform, having played in theaters first (read more about Red One's rollercoaster 2024 release here).

Amazon Prime Video's Biggest Movies on the Way for 2025 & Beyond

As announced this week, Amazon Prime Video's remake of Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, will get a sequel on the platform with a renowned action director. Titled Road House 2, the project marks the first follow-up to Prime Video's biggest streaming movie ever, which debuted to 50 million viewers in its first two weekends on the platform in March 2024.

The Road House sequel will be directed this time around by renowned action filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Bad Boys: Ride or Die scribe Will Beall will pen the script.

Deep Cover

Amazon Prime Video

Starring the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Ian McShane, Deep Cover is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video starting on June 12, 2025.

The British action comedy written by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow tells the story of three improv actors who are recruited by London police to work undercover in the seedy underbelly of the English criminal underworld.

Heads of State

Amazon Prime Video

Another one of Prime Video's streaming take on the summer blockbuster is the upcoming action comedy Heads of State, due out on July 2, 2025.

The new film from Hardcore Henry's Ilya Naishuller stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra. It follows two world leaders who must set aside their differences to take down an international conspiracy that they have coincidentally become the targets of.

Our Fault

Amazon Prime Video

Set to close out the Culpa Mia trilogy on Amazon Prime Video is the upcoming Our Fault (aka Culpa Nuestra). The new romantic drama marks the third and final film in the hit series, yet again centering on the forbidden romance of step-siblings Nick and Noah.

No specific date has yet been set for Our Fault other than it is planned for release sometime in October.

Oh. What. Fun.

Amazon Prime Video

Kicking off the holiday season on Amazon Prime Video is the star-studded Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun.

The new film from Wet Hot American Summer director Michael Showalter is a festive take on the missing person thriller. When Michelle Pfeiffer's holiday-loving grandmother, Claire, goes missing, it is up to her family to find her before the big day.

The Man with the Bag

Amazon Prime Video

The upcoming action comedy The Man with the Bag, starring Awkwafinam, Reacher actor Alan Ritchson, and Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, is also set for a holiday 2025 release.

The Man with the Bag follows a group of petty thieves who are recruited by Santa Claus (Schwarzenegger) after his sack of toys mysteriously goes missing in the lead-up to Christmas.

Road House 2

Amazon Prime Video

Road House, released in March 2024, was a remake of the Patrick Swayze 1989 classic. It follows a former professional fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a dingy bar in the Florida Keys.

The 2024 Amazon Prime Video smash was directed by Doug Liman (of The Bourne Identity and Mr. & Mrs. Smith fame) and starred an A-list cast that included Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, former UFC champ Conor McGregor, and American pop sensation Post Malone.