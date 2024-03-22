2024's Road House reboot includes a surprising appearance by world-famous musician Post Malone.

Amazon Prime Video officially released the new film on March 21, rebooting the classic 1989 movie behind performances from Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad).

Is Post Malone in Road House Movie?

In February, Amazon Prime Video confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Grammy-nominated recording artist Post Malone would play a role in 2024's Road House reboot.

Amazon Prime Video

Malone portrays Carter Ford in Prime Video's newest streaming release. In the film, he is a fighter who badly beats up an opponent in an underground fighting ring.

Carter celebrates his victory momentarily and welcomes his next challenger until he realizes it is Jake Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton, Road House's leading character.

Amazon Prime Video

As Elwood removes his shirt and starts taking off his shoes, Carter vehemently refuses to fight him, being ushered out of the ring to boos and drinks being splashed all over him.

How Big Is Post Malone's Road House Role?

Post Malone is only in Road House for the fight club scene, giving him just a few minutes of screen time before Jake Gyllenhaal takes the spotlight.

However, he became a welcome addition to the cast immediately upon arrival, as Gyllenhaal praised Malone on his Instagram page as "a man of many talents" after his casting was confirmed.

In addition to his on-screen appearance, Malone also recorded a new single for Road House, "Horsepower," which can be heard in the background as his character enters the story.

The singer/songwriter only adds to his growing list of major movies with this role and song. He previously delivered voice cameos for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

Malone has his next movie project lined up, a role in Bobby Farrelly's Dear Santa, alongside Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key.

Road House is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

