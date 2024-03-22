Who Is Hannah Love Lanier? 5 Things to Know About Road House 2024's Charlie Actress

One of the first people Jake Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton meets in Road House is Charlie, played by rising Hollywood star, Hannah Love Lanier.

Amazon Prime Video's reimagining of Patrick Swayze's Road House from 1989 stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse.

Playing Charlie, a young teenage girl who befriends the mysterious Elwood, is 16-year-old Los Angeles native Hannah Love Lanier.

[ Who Is Jessica Williams? 5 Things to Know About Road House 2024 Actress ]

5 Facts About Road House's Hannah Love Lanier

Road House

Road House Is Hannah's First Movie

Road House might be Hannah Love Lanier's first movie, but it's not the first time she shared the screen with a big-screen star.

After starring in The Tiny Mighty Club, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Audition Frenzy, Hannah played Zoe Saldana's daughter in the 2023 television series, Special Ops: Lioness.

She's a Former Junior Olympian

In addition to acting, Hannah has a strong athletic background, particularly in Track and Field.

In 2018, she participated in the USATF National Junior Olympics for Long Jump.

Family Is No Stranger to the Spotlight

In addition to hosting a YouTube show with her younger brother, her family has a strong online presence due to a family blog.

Her grandfather, Joseph C. Terry, also happens to be an Emmy Award-winning director of The Oprah Winfrey Show and he is currently directing The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In fact, Clarkson featured him when Hannah Love Lanier appeared as a guest to promote Road House.

Loves Animals, Singing, and Sushi

Not only do Hannah's dogs and her pet rabbit make an appearance on her Instagram from time to time, but a list of facts about the actress (shared via her mom's Instagram account) noted she's a big animal lover.

That list also mentioned that Hannah's favorite food is sushi and she's also a singer, much like her dad, who's both a singer and songwriter.

Jake Gyllenhaal Praised Her Acting

When asked about her favorite Road House filming experience on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hannah discussed a scene where she and Jake Gyllenhaal "did a lot of improv:"

"They just kinda sprung it on us. We're like 'Oh, okay, we don't know what were saying.' So we just did a lot of improv and going back and forth."

As for that scene and Hannah's role in Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal had nothing but praise for the young actress, calling her "great from the first scene that we did:"

"She's so great from the first scene that we did. She's such a wonderful actor, and it was so easy, and I think actually is the heart of the whole film."

How To Follow Hannah Love Online

For more updates about Hannah, fans can follow her on Instagram (@hannahlovelanier)

Road House premiered on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.