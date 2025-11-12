'All Her Fault' Confirms Carrie Kidnaps Milo Because of Their Big Secret Connection

The All Her Fault finale revealed that Sophia Lillis' Carrie Finch was the one who kidnapped Duke McCloud's Milo Irvine, thanks to a huge secret connection. The new Peacock thriller, starring Succession alum Sarah Snook, follows the mother of a young boy who goes missing as she puts everything on the line to find her son.

Over the show's eight episodes, Snook's Marissa begins to come apart at the seams, with the relationship with the rest of her family, including her husband, Peter, pushed to the brink, as she begins to untangle a web that goes much deeper than simply someone kidnapping her boy.

Fairly early on in the show, it is revealed that Carrie, the nanny of one of Milo's friends, was behind his disappearance, but it is not entirely clear why. That all changes in Episode 8, though.

All eight episodes of All Her Fault are now streaming on Peacock. The new mystery thriller series is based on Andrea Mara's novel of the same name, starring Snook (who has been rumored to appear in an upcoming Marvel movie) in the lead role, alongside a star-studded cast which includes Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, and Dakota Fanning.

Why Carrie Kidnaps Milo In 'All Her Fault

During All Her Fault's final moments, fans finally get what they had been so craving for the show's previous seven episodes: an explanation of why exactly Carrie kidnapped Marissa's son, Milo.

In a particularly heated final confrontation between Marissa, her family, and Sophia Lillis' kidnapping nanny, everything comes pouring out. After 'accidentally' shooting and killing Jay Ellis' Colin, Carrie reveals who she really is.

It turns out, her name is not Carrie at all. Instead, she is a woman named Josephine Murphy. It is immediately clear that Marissa knows who Josephine is, with a wave of shock washing over the mother in panic. That is a name she has not heard for years, and one that belongs to someone who should be dead.

Josephine/Carrie tells Marissa her son is not who she thinks he is, but before she can 'prove' it to her, Marissa's husband, Peter, steps in, taking her down and accidentally killing the culprit in the process.

This does not stop Marissa from pursuing the truth, though. She pushes her husband, and he eventually is forced to come clean.

Six years before the events of the series, Marissa and Peter were in a devastating car accident, in which the other driver was assumed to have died. Carrie (or Josephine) was that other driver. While Marissa was knocked unconscious, Milo was actually killed in the accident.

Peter explains to his wife that Carrie and Milo share a huge connection in that they are, in fact, mother and son.

Yes, while Marissa was knocked out cold following the crash, Peter discovered there was a baby in the other car. With Carrie seemingly dead, he took the young boy and passed the baby off as Milo.

However, Carrie did not die, leading her on a conquest to retrieve her son. This, of course, comes to bear in the show's premiere, as she kidnaps Milo, knowing he is her real son who was taken away from her.

With Carrie off the board and Milo back in Marissa's arms, things seem to have been solved. However, Snook's character does not let her husband get off that easily. The show's final moments depict a new reality where Marissa can no longer trust her husband. This leads to a fatal kiss-induced allergic reaction caused Marissa, as she takes out her husband for his past transgressions.