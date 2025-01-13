The whole gang is back as All Creatures Great and Small's ensemble cast returns for Season 5 starting with the likes of Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton.

The PBS comedy and drama series tells the story of three veterinarians in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s as they navigate their respective ups and downs in life.

In Season 5, James and Tristan are set to return to Darrowby as they deal with the newfound beginnings of their lives.

All Creatures Great and Small premiered on Channel 5 in the UK on September 19, 2024. It was then released on Masterpiece on PBS on January 12.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Cast Guide

Nicholas Ralph - James Herriot

Nicholas Ralph

Nicholas Ralph returns to headline the cast of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 as James Herriot, an up-and-coming Yorkshire veterinarian who has embraced the local community after struggling to adapt at first.

Outside of his job treating animals, James is also a trainer at the Royal Air Force base.

Season 5 begins with James training pilots in the said base, but he is sent home after suffering from a bacterial disease called brucellosis (a disease he accidentally contracted after treating a sick cow in the previous season).

Ralph is best known for his roles in Outlander, The Devil's Light, and The Most Reluctant Convert.

Rachel Shenton - Helen Herriot

Rachel Shenton

Rachel Shenton returns as Helen Herriot, James' wife who just welcomed a new baby named Jimmy at the end of All Creatures Great and Small Season 4 Christmas Special.

Helen is known for having a charming and positive personality, which is great during times of crisis in the Skeldale House.

In Season 5, Helen and Jimmy must find the right balance between raising their baby boy and helping animal patients in the veterinary clinic.

Shenton recently appeared as Debbie in The Strangers: Chapter 1.

The actress can also be seen in For Her Sins, White Gold, and Switched at Birth.

Callum Woodhouse - Tristan Farnon

Callum Woodhouse

Callum Woodhouse makes his long-awaited return to All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried's charming younger brother and a veterinarian who often gets himself in trouble with his sibling.

After serving with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in Cairo, Tristan's comeback is expected to stir some more drama and humor in the Skeldale House.

Woodhouse previously appeared in The Durrells, Cold Feet, and Father Brown.

Samuel West - Siegfried Farnon

Samuel West

Actor and director Samuel West reprises his role as Siegfried Farnon, the owner of the Skeldale House and a wealthy surgeon who is responsible for hiring James Herriot as his assistant.

While Siegfried and Tristan often clash with one another, it is undeniable that Siegfried only cares for his younger brother, and his welfare is at the top of his priority.

In fact, Season 5 sees Siegfried serving as a mentor to his brother as he prepares for another dangerous mission.

West's notable credits include The Midwich Cuckoos, Slow Horses, and Small Axe.

Anna Madeley - Mrs. Hall

Anna Madeley

Anna Madeley is the well-loved and hospitable Mrs. Hall, the housekeeper of the Skeldale House.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 is set to highlight Mrs. Hall's new role as a blackout warden in the village, and her lover (aka Siegfried) is not too happy about it.

Speaking with Radiotimes in September 2024, Madeley explained why Mrs. Hall decided to take a leap of faith to become an Air Raid Protection (ARP) warden, noting that she is "seeking something to do that she can contribute to the war effort beyond knitting:"

"Yes, in seeking something to do that she can contribute to the war effort beyond knitting, she goes to the community meeting and hears that they need wardens."

Madeley has over 55 credits to her name, with roles in Secret Invasion, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Time.

James Anthony-Rose - Richard Carmody

James Anthony-Rose

James Anthony-Rose plays Richard Carmody, Siegfried's trusty new assistant who helps train dogs in the Season 5 premiere.

Anthony-Rose has credits in Slow Horses, Masters of Air, and Pennyworth.

Patricia Hodge - Mrs. Pumphrey

Patricia Hodge

Patricia Hodge stars as Mrs. Pumphrey, a wealthy owner of the Pekingese named Tricki Woo.

Mrs. Pumphrey is instrumental in Season 5 in pushing Mr. Bosworth into hiring Mrs. Hall to become an ARP warden for the community.

Hodge has over 80 credits, with roles in The Falklands Play, Miranda, and Murder in Provence.

Jeremy Swift - Mr. Bosworth

Jeremy Swift

Joining the cast of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 is Mr. Bosworth, Darrowby's Air Raid Precaution Warden who works in tandem with Mrs. Hall to oversee the community.

Swift previously appeared as part of the cast of Descendants 4. The actor also starred in Ted Lasso, Downtown Abbey, and Mary Poppins Returns.

Caroline Menton - Doris

Caroline Menton

Doris (played by Caroline Menton) is one of the new friends of Jenny Alderson who is sent from the city to work on Danby's farm.

Menton's other major role is playing Yana in 2024's Oddity.

Juliet Aubrey - Miss Grantley

Juliet Aubrey

Juliet Aubrey is another newcomer in All Creatures Great and Small, and she plays Miss Grantley.

Miss Grantley is a well-respected archeologist who arrives in town to oversee her brother's estate and a herd of goats.

Aubrey is known for her roles in Middlemarch, Primeval, and Professor T.

Gabriel Quigley - Hannah Herriot

Gabriel Quigley

Gabriel Quigley appears as Hannah Herriot, James' mother who visits to see her grandson, Jimmy.

Quigley can be seen in Annika, Dog Squad, and Doctors.

Drew Cain - James Herriot Sr.

Drew Cain

Drew Cain plays James Herriot Sr., James' father in All Creatures Great and Small.

Cain starred in Bank of Dave, The Control Room, and Hurricane.

Imogen Clawson - Jenny Alderson

Imogen Clawson

Imogen Clawson portrays Jenny Alderson, Helen's younger sister who had a riff with her after contemplating moving to Leeds in Season 4.

All Creatures Great and Small is Clawson's only major acting credit.

Tony Pitts - Richard Alderson

Tony Pitts

Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson, Helen and Jenny's father who oversees his farm in the local community.

Pitts has credits in Rogue One, Triple 9, and Roadkill.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 is available to stream on PBS Passport, PBS.org, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video channel.