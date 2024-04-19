Here's When All American Season 6's Netflix Release Is Expected to Happen

Season 6 of All American recently was released on The CW, putting into question when it will be available on the Netflix streaming service.

All American is a series inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, following the story of a high school wide receiver from South Los Angeles who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High.

The show explores the struggles and triumphs of two families from vastly different backgrounds as they navigate the complexities of blending their worlds while dealing with cultural and socioeconomic differences.

When Will Season 6 of All American Be on Netflix?

CW

All American is a television series that falls under a deal for The CW shows, stipulating they must go to Netflix eight days after their season finale.

Although the deal has since lapsed, shows that premiered during the 2018-2019 television season, such as All American, are still subject to the agreement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

All American Season 6 is set to have 13 episodes, with a potential finale date of Monday, June 24, which would make the show available for streaming on Netflix starting Tuesday, July 2.

However, this schedule is the earliest possible streaming date, and there is a chance of breaks in episode releases that could delay the Netflix premiere.

It is only confirmed that All American will be released weekly up to Monday, April 29 with Episode 5.

Regardless, fans can expect to be able to stream the entirety of the CW drama Season 6 soon after the finale airs this summer.

Will Season 7 of All American Be Released?

In the United States, Netflix offers the first 5 seasons of All American for streaming, with the addition of Season 6 anticipated in the coming three months.

All American Season 7 has not yet been confirmed as The CW has not made any decisions regarding the show's future beyond its current sixth season.

Simply put, the show's renewal will depend on its ratings, as The CW's recent shift away from scripted programming (like Riverdale's cancellation) creates uncertainty.

Although the network's unpredictable decisions regarding scripted shows could put All American at risk, the show's potential for high viewership suggests it may be renewed for another season to provide the characters with a proper conclusion.

The ending of Season 6 could further indicate whether or not Season 7 will happen, but if it does it will ultimately land on Netflix along with the rest of the series.

All American airs every Monday on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.