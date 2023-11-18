Fans just got a new update on when Season 3 of The CW's All American: Homecoming could be released on TV.

Initially serving as a spin-off from The CW's All American, Homecoming debuted on the same network in February 2022 as it showed the story of a young girl leaving Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional tennis star.

That star is Geffri Maya's Simone Hicks, who starred in Seasons 2 and 3 of All American before a backdoor pilot kickstarted her own run in All American: Homecoming.

Now, fans see her attending an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) and navigating new challenges at Bringston University alongside baseball player Damon Sims and other aspiring athletes.

The CW

All American: Homecoming was listed for a January 2024 filming start date for Season 3, according to a new update from The Hollywood Reporter.

This will come shortly after the original series, All American, starts filming for Season 6 sometime in early December.

Thanks to the conclusion of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in September and November, respectively, production can now move ahead unimpeded.

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3 Debut?

The big question, now that All American: Homecoming Season 3 has a start date for production, is when this new set of episodes will begin airing on The CW.

While information is scarce on the original and spin-off's filming schedules, with 13 episodes in Season 1 of Homecoming and 15 episodes in Season 2, filming likely took approximately three to four months each before they arrived on The CW.

There was also an impressively quick turnaround from Season 1 to Season 2 as well, with the show's sophomore season starting its run only eight months after Season 1 ended.

Given that timeline, it's likely that Season 3 will follow a similar filming schedule, making a Spring 2024 debut most likely assuming that it has a similar number of episodes as its predecessors.

Should filming start in January 2024, fans can expect Season 3 to arrive on The CW sometime between late March and mid-April, which should be helped by the fact that shows like this one aren't heavily reliant on visual effects work behind the scenes.

All American: Homecoming Season 3 currently has its writers' room open, but there is no confirmation on when it will be released on The CW.