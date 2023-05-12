Agents of SHIELD Star Thinks Disney Made a Mistake by Cancelling Spin-off Show

One star from Agents of SHIELD spoke on Disney's decision to cancel its spin-off series.

In Marvel Television's Agents of SHIELD second season in 2014, Adrianne Palicki was introduced as Bobbi Morse, the ex-wife of Hawkeye in the comics. But in the show, this was changed to her being the ex-wife of another character, Nick Blood's Lance Hunter.

Of course, in the MCU, Clint does have a wife in Linda Cardellini's Laura Barton, who fans have wondered for years if she was Morse under a new alias. But it was finally heavily implied in Hawkeye that Laura was formally Agent 19 of SHIELD, aka Bobbie Morse.

This revelation caused some confusion among fans of Agents of SHIELD, but it doesn't outright contradict Palicki's time as Bobbi. So Morse could still be out there somewhere in the MCU, but Palicki recalled one missed opportunity to play the character again.

Adrianne Palicki Speaks on Agents of SHIELD Spin-Off

Marvel

In an interview with Den of Geek, Adrianne Palicki fondly recalled her time on Agents of SHIELD as Marvel's Bobbi Morse, saying she "loved working on that."

Palicki said she remains close friends with co-stars Ming-Na Wen (Agent Melinda May), Henry Simmons (Agent Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie), and her on-screen ex-husband Nick Blood, the latter of whom would have starred alongside her in a spin-off series called Marvel's Most Wanted in 2016.

At the mid-point of Season 3 of the show, Morse and Hunter were to be disavowed by SHIELD, sending both agents on the lamb. Palicki said that was "one of the best moments of that show:"

"That moment in the bar, when we say goodbye to Mack, is still like, I think, one of the best moments of that show just because the love that’s with those three characters is so much and you really feel the loss of those characters."

Unfortunately, while Marvel's Most Wanted had a pilot made, it wasn't picked up as a series by ABC.

Palicki claimed that the pilot for the spin-off was "really good" but that she believes ABC was moving away from "any more Marvel shows on that network," as Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD were already airing on it at the time:

"I just think that at the time, they didn’t want to bring any more Marvel shows on that network. So it’s too bad because I think it would have really done well.”

Any Place for Bobbi Morse in the MCU?

Marvel's Most Wanted would have starred Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood as Bobbie Morse and Lance Hunter on the lamb working for Delroy Lindo's Dominic Fortune on various missions. However, they would likely have been far removed from either the influence of Agents of SHIELD or the rest of the MCU.

So it's unlikely for Bobbie Morse to make any further appearances in the MCU again, and it's doubtful that Adrianne Palicki would return to play the former SHIELD agent. However, many said the same regarding Charlie Cox's Daredevil, so it's not impossible.

But it hasn't stopped fans from attempting to manifest Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson appearing in Secret Invasion either.

Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 21.