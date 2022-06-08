Agents of SHIELD Star Wants to Return to Marvel as One X-Men Hero

Although two years have now passed since the era of Marvel TV came to an end with the finale of Agents of SHIELD in 2020, there has been something of a resurgence in the last year. Since December, both Daredevil and Kingpin have returned to the MCU under Marvel Studios and the former Netflix series, along with the SHIELD spin-off, have made the jump to Disney+.

Since the closure of these series, the actors and creatives have begun to move on to new things, including different roles in the MCU. But still, many cast members from Agents of SHIELD - including the stars behind Simmons, Quake, and Deathlok - have shared their interest in returning to their roles for future projects.

While the chances of them reprising their roles remain uncertain, another Agents of SHIELD actress has shared her hopes for a future in the MCU.

Agents of SHIELD Star Reveals MCU Future Hopes

During a Q&A on ComicBook.com's Instagram story, Agents of SHIELD's Bobbi Morse actress Adrianne Palicki was asked if there is any character she'd like to bring to live-action.

Palicki revealed she has already had the chance to bring "a lot of [her] favorite comic book characters" to live-action, but she would love to play X-Men hero Rogue:

“I’ve gotten to play the live version of a lot of my favorite comic book characters, so I’m very lucky. But the one that I have not that I’m dying to play is Rogue from X-Men. I would love nothing more than to play her. She’s one of my favorites of all time.”

Marvel

The actress has already played Bobbi Morse, aka Mockingbird, in Agents of SHIELD, and Wonder Woman in a scrapped NBC pilot. Palicki noted her interest in playing Mockingbird in the MCU once again and called for fans to "campaign for it:"

“I would love so much to play Mockingbird again. Bobbi Morse. Trust me, I vibe for that. I want to do it. So you guys out there, you better campaign for it, because I love that girl and I would love so much to carry those escrima sticks again and kick some ass.”

Marvel

Adrianne Palicki: Mockingbird or Rogue?

There's no telling whether Marvel Studios has an interest in bringing back Agents of SHIELD's Mockingbird, but if they don't, Adrianne Palicki has every chance at another MCU role. Although several former Marvel TV actors have already returned to the MCU in other roles, it has yet to be seen whether they're willing to reuse a leading cast member like Palicki.

At 39 years old, Palicki may have aged beyond the role of Rogue - a Mutant who is typically portrayed in her teens or twenties. But that's not to say there aren't plenty of other Marvel roles that the former SHIELD spy may be better suited for.

So far, Marvel Studios has yet to utilize any of the Agents of SHIELD cast in the MCU, which may cast doubt on the chances of Bobbi Morse returning. Hawkeye even hinted at Clint Barton's wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) having once held the mantle of Mockingbird, which may cast doubt on Morse coming back.

Disney and Marvel have yet to offer a definitive answer as to the canonicity of Agents of SHIELD, much like the rest of the former TV series. However, the same questions still stand when it comes to Daredevil, but that didn't hold back the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

Agents of SHIELD is streaming now on Disney+.