Agatha All Along Episode 7 introduced tarot cards to the MCU, and many fans want further explanation after their vital use.

In Episode 7 of Agatha All Along, tarot cards play a critical role as Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Joe Locke's mysterious Agatha All Along character face another deadly trial. As they encounter an eerie mansion, Billy initiates a tarot reading, unaware that any incorrect interpretation will trigger swords to fall from the ceiling.

The sequence intensifies when Lilia (Patti LuPone) steps in, with her tarot expertise proving essential for understanding and survival.

The tarot cards hold much significance throughout the final moments of the episodes, but there's more to them than general audiences may realize.

Agatha All Along's Tarot Cards Explained

Disney+

Lilia explains many of the symbols during the final tarot card reading, and they also have some deeper meanings.

The Chariot

Disney+

The Chariot represents victory and overcoming obstacles through willpower, focus, and determination. It indicates the need for control and perseverance to succeed in difficult situations.

However, Billy has no idea what this card's true meaning is when it is drawn early in the episode.

Seven of Swords (Reversed)

In its reversed position, the Seven of Swords often signals a desire to come clean, confess, or make amends after deceptive actions. It can also suggest changing tactics and collaborating rather than acting independently or dishonestly.

At this point in Episode 7, Billy questions why it would be reversed, as this would indicate that Agatha is being honest, which he highly doubts.

The Magician

Disney+

The Magician signifies the power of manifestation and using one's skills and resources to turn dreams into reality. It reminds you to tap into your potential and take action confidently.

This is personified in Episode 7 as Billy, as Lilia calls it "very fitting" because The Magician has "enormous potential and the ability to turn all of your goals into reality:"

"You are the magician. You have enormous potential and the ability to turn all of your goals into reality. Very fitting."

The Sun

The Sun symbolizes success, joy, and positivity, bringing clarity and radiance into one's life. It suggests fulfillment, personal growth, and optimism for the future.

When pulling this card, Lilia simply states, "Good fortune, joy, reunion." This gets Billy's attention as he seeks to reunite with his brother, Tommy.

Queen of Cups

This card reflects emotional depth, compassion, and intuition, symbolizing a calm and nurturing presence. It suggests being in touch with one's emotions and the emotions of others and using empathy to guide decisions.

Lilia identifies herself as the "Queen of Cups," laying down a series of cards in an attempt to escape the castle:

"I am the Queen of Cups."

Three of Pentacles

The card represents teamwork, collaboration, and the pooling of skills and resources to achieve a common goal. It emphasizes the importance of working with others to create something valuable.

In Episode 7, this is a culminating emotional moment for Lilia, as she states, "I need you, my coven."

The Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands symbolizes action, adventure, and enthusiasm. It represents someone eager to take on challenges, impulsive energy, and a readiness to charge ahead in pursuit of passions.

Lilia sees a vision of Alice when drawing The Knight of Wands, stating that they are "Full of fire. Fights bravely."

The High Priestess

The High Priestess signifies intuition, mystery, and inner wisdom. It encourages you to trust your instincts and suggests accessing hidden knowledge and spiritual insight through reflection and stillness.

In Agatha All Along, Jen represents this, as Lilia adds that she will have "Immense spiritual power, unable or unwilling to use it."

Three of Swords

This card represents heartbreak, grief, and emotional pain, often pointing to a difficult or sorrowful experience. It indicates a time of deep emotional suffering and the need for healing.

Lilia alludes to this as the representation of Agatha in Episode 7, as she sees a vision of her crying over a dead Billy. Lilia says, "Heartbreak, sorrow, grief."

The Tower/The Tower (Reversed)

The Tower represents sudden upheaval, destruction, and the collapse of false foundations, often leading to significant change. It signals that while the process may be painful, it is necessary for growth and renewal.

In its reversed position, The Tower suggests resisting necessary change or avoiding an inevitable crisis. Lilia calls the reverse position "Miraculous transformation."

At the end of Episode 7, Lilia moves the Tower card from reversed to upright, killing the Salem Seven and sacrificing herself.

Death

Death signifies the end of a significant phase or chapter in life, leading to transformation and rebirth. It represents closure, letting go, and embracing new beginnings from this natural cycle.

Episode 7 of Agatha All Along revealed that Aubrey Plaza's character, Rio Vidal, is the MCU's version of Death.

This confirmation came when her tarot card was drawn, assigning her the "Death" card, making her the embodiment of Death and the leader of the Salem Seven.

The twist reveal probably didn't shock many fans, as it had been speculated that Aubrey Plaza's Agatha All Along character was Death.

Episodes 8 and 9 of Agatha All Along begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET.