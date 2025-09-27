FOX Officially Loses '911' Series Rights - But the Show Goes on Elsewhere

FOX officially loses its rights to 9-1-1: Lone Star, but the series could be streamed elsewhere. 9-1-1: Lone Star served as the spin-off series of the main 9-1-1 series starring Angela Bassett and Peter Krause that began airing on FOX on January 19, 2020. The series ran for five seasons, with its series finale being released on February 3, 2025.

In October 2024, showrunner Ryan Murphy explained why Season 5 would be 9-1-1: Lone Star's final run on the network, citing that the show's "financials just didn't work" because it is "a Disney company that was on a Fox network." Still, the series ended on a high note, resolving all major storylines and giving each character a proper swan song. While 9-1-1: Lone Star enjoyed its run on the network for five years, news emerged online about FOX losing its rights to the spin-off series.

FOX's rights to 9-1-1: Lone Star have officially expired after the network removed the series from its official website today, September 24, 2025.

FOX losing its rights to 9-1-1: Lone Star meant that Season 5 is no longer available to stream on FOXNOW, and the rights to the final batch of episodes will revert to Disney and Hulu. As a result of this move, Disney is also set to take control of the 9-1-1: Lone Star social media pages.

While fans won't be able to stream Season 5 on FOXNOW, longtime viewers can stream all seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu.

After FOX cancelled 9-1-1 in May 2023, ABC picked up the first responder series for Season 7 to join its TV lineup for the 2023-2024 TV season. It continued to have good viewership and a solid fanbase, which resulted in a Season 8 renewal. The mainline 9-1-1 series is set to return on ABC for Season 9 on October 9, 2025.

As for FOX, the network tried to replace 9-1-1 with Rescue HI-Surf, a Hawaiian lifeguard drama in the same vein as its predecessor, but they ended up cancelling it after only one season.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: Lone Star follows the story of first responders in Austin, Texas, as they navigate the ups and downs of their professional and personal lives. The series has a star-studded cast led by Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Rafael L. Silva, and Brian Michael Smith.

Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Ever Return?

FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star marked the end of an era for the 9-1-1 franchise on the FOX network, and it's fitting that it was given time for a proper swan song since the series finale wrapped up the stories of the members of Austin's Firehouse 126.

Despite that, there are still fans who want to see some, if not all, of the members in future projects or even a Season 6, considering that the main 9-1-1 show is thriving on ABC, and it is confirmed that they are set in the same universe.

Interestingly, 9-1-1 Season 8 highlighted a storyline involving Eddie Diaz leaving Firehouse 118 in Los Angeles to move to Texas. Some fans thought that it would open up the possibility of a mini crossover featuring Eddie and the Lone Star team, but it didn't happen. Still, there is a reason to be hopeful.

Given that the main characters of 9-1-1: Lone Star are still alive, the possibility is open for a potential crossover in the future, especially now that another spin-off will soon arrive on ABC in the form of 9-1-1: Nashville.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, 9-1-1 co-creator Tim Minear teased the possibility of seeing a crossover between Lone Star, Nashville, and the main series, simply saying, "I think the network would love that."

There is a reason to be hopeful, considering that rights to 9-1-1: Lone Star have already reverted to Disney/Hulu.