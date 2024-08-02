Some of Sword of Convallaria's 23 characters are better than others, each falling into specific tiers.

The mobile RPG from Singaporean developer XD Entertainment was finally released on iOS, Android, and PC on July 31, 2024 after several years of hotly-anticipated development.

Taking inspiration from the Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem series, this is a full-scale RPG on mobile devices. Players will experience a unique fantasy story that plays out over stunning pixelated battles while assembling an army of lovable and unique heroes.

S Tier

Beryl

Sword of Convallaria

Beryl is a legendary mage known for her bright and chatty demeanor. Thanks to her heavy-hitting magical spells, she is one of the strongest characters in the game.

She also sports excellent defense and health recovery, buffs that can reduce incoming melee damage, and resistance to debuffs. Beryl is one of the most well-rounded characters a player can add to their mercenary group. She deals a lot of damage while being able to take a few hits.

Gloria

Sword of Convallaria

Gloria is a spear-wielding knight whose versatility is one of her biggest strengths. She is another all-around heavyweight with strong spear-based attacks and high defensive stats.

She also is great in a team setting, with several Auras that can beef up her teammates, including a valuable movement buff that can start a battle off on the right foot for the player. Swapping her spear with a sword can prove beneficial since her entire arsenal transforms with a new weapon.

Inanna

Sword of Convallaria

Every adventuring party is only as good as its support character, and Inanna is easily the best support class in the game. While she can also deal solid single-target or area-of-effect damage, Inanna thrives in using her abilities on her teammates.

She is known for being highly effective at group healing, removing any incoming debuffs, and providing solid passive healing bonuses to the team's areas. One of her most useful skills, though, is her Pearl of Iria skill, which allows her to summon a guardsman to protect a particular character or position on the battlefield.

Col

Sword of Convallaria

What Col may lack in defensive skills, he more than makes up for in mobility and deadly damage. The character is one of the in-game world's high assassins, best used in quick spurts of damage before evading enemies and returning to a defensive position.

His Aura skill also makes the rest of the team better. His Aura boosts damage to all allies, making him a valuable addition to any player's party.

Dantalion

Sword of Convallaria

Dantalion is the first prince and current ruler of the Kingdom of Iria. He is another heavy-hitting damage-per-second (DPS) character who can wipe enemies out, unlike just about any other character on the Sword of Convallaria roster.

He boasts strong physical and magic damage output. His Aura ability boosts his attack even further while debuffing enemies, making him stronger and his foes significantly weaker.

A-Tier

Magnus

Sword of Convallaria

Like Dantalion or Gloria before him, Magnus is another strong Sword of Convallaria damage dealer; however, his ability to dole out destruction falls slightly below other S-Tier characters.

Magnus is a knight whose impact can be felt, especially at early levels, as he starts with a handful of incredibly powerful skills. He is one of the game's stronger area-of-effect damage characters, using his axe and magic to attack multiple enemies instead of just a single target.

Nonowill

Sword of Convallaria

Nonowill is a strong mage who uses buffs and debuffs across the battlefield rather than dealing damage to the enemy directly. She is valuable for using Infection, a poison-like effect that slowly chips away at an enemy's health bar over time.

She is also highly maneuverable; her movement skills make it incredibly easy for her to get in and out of any situation she may find herself in.

Alexei

Sword of Convallaria

Alexie is another DPS character unique in his propensity for life-stealing abilities. This means that, yes, he may not hit quite as hard as some other characters, but he is slowly healing himself with every attack on his foes.

He works well in a counterattack or control play team; however, his lack of versatility in strong team compositions keeps him from being a top-tier character.

Lilywill

Sword of Convallaria

Lilywill is one of the stronger ranged characters in the game. She uses her bow and arrow to take on enemies from afar. When left at range, Lilywill is incredibly strong, able to negate obstacles with her bow, and has a strong high-ground passive bonus when attacking from above.

However, her biggest weakness is taking on foes in close quarters. This character thrives from afar. If an enemy gets too close, a lowered defense stat can spell danger for the fantasy ranger.

Nungal

Sword of Convallaria

Nungal is a fantastic hero to use on Sword of Convallaria, but a few small things hold her back. The biggest issue with this crossbow user is the amount of time the player needs to invest for her to reach her full potential. When fully leveled, this character excels in late-game situations.

Also, Nungal can be fairly limited as part of a team. Only a select few team compositions draw the best from this particular character.

B-Tier

Momo

Sword of Convallaria

Like any B-tier character in the gaming world, Momo is solid, but that is about it. She has a wide array of skills to use, but none of them are particularly impressive compared to some of the other magic users in the game.

Her biggest strength comes in how she plays in a team. When paired with a character who can provide some energy recovery, Momo's damage potential rises significantly.

Faycal

Sword of Convallaria

Faycal will not be a primary damage dealer in and Sword of Concallaria team, but he can be a fun addition to any team within the game. The one thing that holds him back is the element of luck and random number generation (RNG) in his skillset.

Faycal's primary ability allows him to apply random debuffs to enemies. While that can add a bit of fun variety to battles, it is ultimately a roll of a die every time. And in a tactical game like Sword of Convallaria, the more certainty a player can have, the better.

Garcia

Sword of Convallaria

Garcia is a decent enough damager-dealer in the game, highly focused on achieving critical hits on single targets. She can fend for herself on the battlefield fine enough, but her lack of ability to take on multiple foes proves problematic.

With all that said, she is highly maneuverable. If she were to find herself in a hairy situation, players do have options for removing her from trouble; they just may pick up a few stray hits on the way out.

Maitha

Sword of Convallaria

One of Maitha's biggest strengths is her incredible speed. Statistically, she is the fastest character in the game, allowing her to float around the battlefield at will.

She also sports a solid defense stat, allowing her to take a hit or two in battle. But when it comes to actually doling out damage, Maitha lacks. With early access to some solid health recovery abilities, Maitha is a strong early-game character whose effectiveness can fall off as the game goes on.

Rawiyah

Sword of Convallaria

As you would assume from a character whose trademark is the gargantuan sword she throws over her shoulder, dealing damage is the name of the game for Rawiyah. She can provide strong damage-dealing abilities and area-of-effect attacks, but that is about it.

As a team member, Rawiyah lacks some of the other versatile team-buffing skills that some of the other characters possess. That is not to say she has none, though. Thanks to her Leadership Aura skill, she can give teammates small attack bonuses, but do not expect her to be an incredible team player.

Samantha

Sword of Convallaria

The only reason Samantha is this low is because she is almost 100% a support character with limited options for actually doing any damage to the enemy. Samantha is the strongest healer in the game by far, with a 30% healing bonus coming into effect when she reaches five stars.

She also has strong area-of-effect buffing abilities that her party members can take advantage of, allowing them to help out from afar while other characters go in to do the dirty work.

C-Tier

Guzman

Sword of Convallaria

Guzman is an okay option for a DPS character in Sword of Convallaria, but he is nowhere near the best. Yes, he sports high magic and physical defense and the ability to deal some solid damage to opponents, but his focus on single-target damage is where he falters.

Sometimes, a character needs to take out more than one imposing foe at once, and Guzman cannot accomplish that. And even though his attacks do decent damage, there are better options for a player to add to their mercenary team.

Iggy

Sword of Convallaria

Iggy is a limited-ranged character who focuses on area-of-effect attacks from afar rather than getting up close and personal. Like others this low on the list, his limited skillset holds him back.

It's not that he is bad at that one thing either; it is just that so many other characters in the game provide strong advantages in multiple disciplines, making it hard to recommend him.

Leonide

Sword of Convallaria

Leonide is like some of the game's stronger, more well-rounded magic users, just toned down. He can do some okay damage and provide decent enough support for his team.

However, he does none of these things as well as other top-tier heroes with a similar play style, making him highly ineffective as the game's difficulty ramps up later.

Miguel

Sword of Convallaria

Miguel is another assassin character focused on single-target damage and high maneuverability.

His swift movement around the battlefield can be fun to play as, but with limited options at higher levels, this hero should be the one to anchor one's team around in the epic mobile RPG.

Nergal

Sword of Convallaria

Every team needs a tank. On that front, Nergal will get the job done. Do not expect him to be the one to deal the finishing blow on an enemy team or launch some massive offensive across the battlefield.

Instead, this character thrives as the first line of defense with abilities that allow him to raise his defense and absorb damage altogether.

Teadon

Sword of Convallaria

Teadon is another support character with limited potential on a team beyond that. If one is looking for a character to heal the rest of the teams, then Teadon might be an okay choice.

Buffs beyond that or dealing any meaningful amount of damage is where the character misses the mark.

Xavier

Sword of Convallaria

Xavier is a unique damage dealer whose effectiveness in battle improves depending on how close he is to the enemy. The closer the foe, the better Xavier will be, dealing special bonus damage or even negating rival healing abilities.

Early on, Xavier is a solid starting option, but at higher levels, there are much better characters to swap him out for. It is hard for him to keep up with the game's harder enemies.

Sword of Convallaria is available on mobile and PC.

