FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max: One of the Best Gaming Chairs Out There (Review)

The new FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max office and gaming chair is here, and it is an impressive piece of equipment.

FlexiSpot coins the C7 Pro Max as "more than just a chair," instead calling it "a personalized seating solution designed to adapt to your body and keep you comfortable all day."

While that may seem like exaggerated marketing words, it is an incredibly well-made chair that users won't be tired of using, no matter how long they're in it.

This gaming chair is in every way better than any chair I’ve ever used—including the FlexiSpot C7 I reviewed earlier this year.

The C7 Pro Max's Intense Levels of Adjustment

The C7 Pro Max's biggest strength is its adjustable features, thanks to a new "easy-to-use wired-controlled mechanism."

First, there are the "5D armrests," which both have a fancy silver level that allows you to raise them significantly.

I've found this very useful when conducting virtual interviews, as it gives me something to rest on while improving my posture on camera. Even just using it casually, having those armrests at a more extreme height is very handy.

The armrests themselves also feature up/down, forward/backward, and 215-degree rotation. However, one slight annoyance these come with is that even a slight push at the right angle will click them into another unintended position––but this usually only happens when getting into the chair initially.

The bottom of the chair has three levers. The first adjusts the height of the chair, which works like any other, and the second adjusts the seat's depth.

Then there's one that manages the C7 Pro Max's recline. While there isn't an intended option for users to be able to lean back freely, it does have four different positions that the back can lock into, maxing out at a 135-degree recline.

One important thing to note about this chair is that users should be very cautious about trying to lean all the way back without using the footrest at the same time.

It is prone to falling over if both aren’t utilized at the same time—so be weary.

C7 Pro Max Is a Comfortable Chair

As mentioned previously, users aren't going to get uncomfortable sitting in the C7 Pro Max for long periods of time.

It's made of mesh fabric, which also is very breathable, so you shouldn't be getting sweaty either.

Those worried about great lumbar support won't be disappointed with what the C7 Pro Max has to offer.

One of the biggest upgrades in terms of comfort comes from the new footrest. Unlike many competitors, the C7 Pro Max’s leg rest is incredibly sturdy. It doesn’t feel cheap or that it’ll just give way, like many other models do.

Needless to say, the C7 Pro Max is a comfortable chair.

For those interested in purchasing, the C7 Pro Max can be found on FlexiSpot's website. The chair, which is also available in black or grey, retails for $799.99 but is often on sale for $549.99.

FlexiSpot is also hosting a Black Friday sale, so be sure to check that out!