Flexispot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair & E7 Standing Desk Review: Are They Worth the Money?

Flexispot was kind enough to provide The Direct a Flexispot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair and their E7 Standing Desk––here's what we think of them.

Flexispot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair Review

The first thing that stood out about the Flexispot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair is that it's perfect for my size. As a tall person, it can be easy to be stuck with a chair that is simply too short.

However, with the height of the C7, it worked wonderfully.

It's also just an incredibly comfortable chair. I've had no issues sitting in it for long periods, and with the mesh fabric, I don't get sweaty either.

This office chair is a wonderful pick for anyone sitting at a desk for long periods. This included activities such as work or just leisurely time playing video games.

The chair has several adjustment levers. The obvious one is to adjust the height of the chair. Then there's one that adjusts the angle of the lower back support and another that adjusts the angle of the bottom cushion.

However, for those hoping to be able to lock the chair at a certain angle, that particular function is absent here.

Other adjustments can also be made to the armrests, with gentle clicks to the top portion adjusting the angle that they point to.

Our chair came with a footrest, and while it's an optional inclusion, it's always nice to have–though, admittedly, it does feel like this one could be a tad sturdier. To emphasize, this is not a shared downside with the chair as a whole, which feels incredibly sturdy on its own.

The chair comes with a few alternate setup options. The seat can be either mesh or foam (we chose foam, which is very soft), with the color scheme ranging from Black, Black/Grey, Black/White, and White/Gray.

One key element of the C7 is its visual footprint. It's not flashy like some other companies, but that might be exactly what many are looking for.

At the very least, it comes off as both professional and quality, so it should fit in every environment.

The chair is listed for $599.99 on Flexispot's website but is often at a discount, with prices varying depending on the chosen options.

The Flexispot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair can be purchased here.

Flexispot E7 Standing Desk Review

So, you have a chair, but now you need a desk to accompany it. Luckily, Flexispot has that covered with the E7 Standing Desk–and it is nice.

The frame itself can reach 50.6 inches high and 25 inches at its lowest point. Lengthwise, it can be as small as 43.3 inches and as long as 74.8 inches (not accounting for the separate top board that needs to be attached).

Assembly was easy, if not a little nerve-wracking at points. While the frame itself just needs to be put together as the instructions say, the holes for the top board are not pre-placed, so they have to be done without guidance.

Once it's all put together, it looks wonderful. The frame is incredibly sturdy, and no matter its height, it always feels stable to use.

For me, I have multiple uses for it. I use it as a table to sit down and eat at, and then I'll end up raising it to standing height in order to work on my laptop.

Additionally, I experimented with it at standing height to play board games, and it worked quite well.

The one downside to the table is cable management. There's really nothing included to help manage the immense amount of cables one might have if using a legitimate officer setup with multiple monitors and a desktop computer.

There's also no additional power supply included aside from a single USB on the side of the little control panel attached to the front.

However, there is an alternate curved desktop with a single wireless charger built into it. But that's obviously not a replacement for more full outlets.

Flexispot offers the option to get the frame alone ($599.99 without a discount) and then add several different tops made from different materials, including chipboard, bamboo, solid wood, and more.

The E7 is absolutely worth the money, and it feels like it'll hold up well over time–provided one is crafty enough to manage any additional wires and clutter their given setup requires.

The Flexispot E7 Standing Desk can be purchased here.