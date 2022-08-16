Marvel's Spider-Man: 8 Best Mods on PC (From Kingpin to Stan Lee)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has hit PCs worldwide and is getting glowing reviews. The port of Insomniac’s PlayStation 4 super-powered epic has opened the doors of Marvel’s webhead to the PC world.

While there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the title hitting the new platform (the improved frame rates, amazing graphics, and included DLC being chief among them), one of the most exciting aspects of the title is the potential modding scene.

For as long as PlayStation has been putting their biggest console titles onto PC, the modding community has been pumping out numerous mods for the projects. From Kratos fighting Thomas the Tank Engine in God of War to whole new biomes being added to Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, modders have embraced Sony’s titles with open arms, and Spidey is no exception.

So, here are the best mods for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC.

The Symbiote Suit

Spider-Man features a bevy of spectacular Spidey suits to dress New York’s wall-crawler in, but one that has been noticeably absent is the Symbiote Suit. While Insomniac has teased that the all-black look was left out initially as it may come into play down the line, modder jedijosh920 has made that Symbiote dream come true a little early.

The “Symbiote Black Suit” mod allows players to sport a stunning blacked-out version of the White Spider Suit found in the vanilla game. The suit looks like the traditional Symbiote look found in the comics, but features pops of white on the arms and wrist, along with the now-iconic massive white spider across Spidey’s chest.

Kingpin

If fans are sick of this Spider-Man guy getting all the credit in these superhero stories, then this is the mod to give a try. “King Pin,” developed by Lucifer6667676, gives gamers the opportunity to swing around New York City as the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk.

No, this doesn’t change gameplay in any way, but for those who have dreamed of playing as one of the web-slinger’s most recognizable villains, here’s the chance! Sure, it is a little confusing seeing the brick house of a man known as Fisk gracefully glide atop the NYC rooftops, but a little bit of head-canon writing later and gamers will be wall-climbing as the Kingpin in no time.

No HUD

While most of the mods on this list are simple reskins or model switches, “NO HUD” by NexusMods user Mixerced is something completely different. This does away with every single element of the on-screen HUD seen throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man, allowing players to really feel like they are playing a Spider-Man movie.

It can get a little confusing not exactly knowing how many gadgets are left in Peter Parker’s inventory, or how much health the webhead has, but swinging around the game’s massive open world has never looked cleaner than with this mod installed.

Flying Rats

From the beautiful to the outright bizarre, there is something for everyone when it comes to the modding scene, and this is no exception. “Flying Rats” by Skull198 model-swaps all the pigeons in the game (of which there are a lot) with rats. This paints the skies and streets of the digital NYC with giant pigeon-sized rodents.

Swinging alongside the Avengers Tower to come across a group of massive flying rats is nightmare fuel at its finest. Plus, factor in that one of the game’s major side-quests involves racing these little buggers, redefining the phrase “rat race”

Play As Miles Morales

Those that have played through Marvel’s Spider-Man know that Miles Morales has a big part in the story of the game, with the young New Yorker getting bitten by a spider himself. This all culminates in Peter vowing to take Miles under his wing as the teen begins to show Spidey powers of his own.

But gamers never got to actually swing around New York as Mr. Morales until 2020’s spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac's “Miles Morales (Red Hoodie Variant)” changes that. This mod lets gamers take control of Miles before he gets his suit, instead wearing the hoodie and Brooklyn Visions Academy t-shirt he can be seen in throughout the game.

Glowing Suit

While Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark teased fans with what a glow-in-the-dark wall-crawler could look like, the “Light Up the Night Webbed Suit” by Skull198 realizes that dream. This neon-tinged suit is super simple, but oh so very cool, as well.

It takes a simple black Spider-Man suit and outlines every piece of webbing on the look with bright, red neon lights. This creates the glow stick effec, that looks incredible, especially when swinging through NYC in the dead of night.

Amazing Universe Shader Pack

If there are gamers looking to make this comic book experience even more true to the source material, there’s the “Amazing Universe Preset” mod from Nekri_Techne. This takes the hyperrealistic world of Marvel's Spider-Man and puts a comic-style pop art coat of paint over it.

For gamers who grew up playing games like Ultimate Spider-Man or any of the Beenox Spidey titles, this will feel like getting wrapped in a warm blanket of wall-crawling nostalgia. Yes, it does away with the incredible level of detail that makes this PC version of the game fantastic, but it adds the cell-shaded style that feels like the Into the Spider-Verse video game the world may never get.

Stan Lee

And of course, it was only a matter of time before fans could play as Spider-Man’s creator Stan Lee in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Seeing as Lee is already in the game (as he cameoed as Mick the Diner Owner), it was a fairly easy process for modders to grab that model and swap it for Peter’s.

This allows for players to take full control of the comic book magnate and swing around New York City as one would imagine the Marvel icon had always dreamed. With Marvel’s Spider-Man being one of the last appearances from Lee before he tragically passed in late 2018, this feels like a fitting tribute to one of the industry's biggest names.

And That is Only the Beginning

As is the case with every game, the modding scene is only going to grow with time. So that means that no matter when fans decide to jump into Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, there will be plenty of fun to be had even after they roll credits on the vanilla game.

And this list feels like it is only scratching the surface. Who knows what could be next when it comes to modding this Marvel epic? Multiplayer? Whole new side quests? A Venom inclusion? The possibilities are endless, and surely the game will only gain momentum as the world inches ever closer to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, due out sometime in 2023.