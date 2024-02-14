A24's The Zone of Interest had its online release date confirmed, hinting at when the movie will eventually come to streaming.

The Jonathan Glazer-directed wartime drama has been described as one of the more harrowing films of 2023, following a Nazi commandant and his family as they move to live outside the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The film was an incredible critical success upon its release in December, racking up five Oscar nominations including Best Director and Best Picture.

The Zone of Interest Is Heading Home

The official online release date for The Zone of Interest has finally been confirmed.

According to WhenToStream on X (formerly Twitter), the A24 drama will hit digital storefronts on Tuesday, February 20.

One can assume this is to get the movie out in front of the 96th Academy Awards (which air on Sunday, March 10), as voting for the awards ends mere days later on Tuesday, February 22.

This marks a 67-day theatrical-to-digital window, which is about standard for A24 films of late.

Aside from Ti West's Pearl (which came to digital a mere 39 days after theaters), A24 has been sticking around that 60-day timing before bringing its films to digital.

Recent hits from the studio like Aftersun and Beau Is Afraid came in on the lower end of that scale both hitting exactly 60 days between their big-screen and digital debuts.

The Oscar-winning The Whale took a little longer, getting its digital release 74 days after hitting theaters in late 2023.

Here is a list of other recent A24 films and their theatrical-to-digital windows:

Pearl : September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 (39 days)

: September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 (39 days) Aftersun : October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 (60 days)

: October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 (60 days) The Whale : December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 (74 days)

: December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 (74 days) Beau Is Afraid: April 14, 2023 - June 13, 2023 (60 days)

When and Where Will The Zone of Interest Be Streaming?

As The Zone of Interest lays out its digital release plans, fans will most definitely turn their focus to when the A24 drama will come to streaming.

No official streaming release has been laid out for the film specifically.

Traditionally, A24 has leaned on the longer side when it comes to its streaming releases; however, given a recent deal between A24 and Warner Bros., any sort of past precedent from the studio can be thrown to the wind.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter in December, A24 and Warner struck a deal to make Max the official streaming home of the studio's films.

While this deal is in its early stages, with not many (if any) films to go on to find any sort of precedent indicating when The Zone of Interest might come to the service, there is one movie fans can go off of.

The first film as a part of the new Warner-A24 deal is Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

After hitting theaters on October 27, Priscilla will come to Max 119 days later on February 23.

If Zone of Interest follows a similar streaming journey, then Max subscribers can expect the film to hit the service sometime around Friday, April 12.

Given there is only one movie to go off of, take this Zone of Interest prediction with a grain of salt.

But with other recent A24 films like The Iron Claw also coming to Max - with a currently unknown streaming release date - a pattern may begin to emerge as the year goes on.

The Zone of Interest comes to digital on Tuesday, February 20.