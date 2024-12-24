Zibby Allen is well known for her role in Virgin River, but there are some other things worth knowing about the American actress.

Allen joined the Netflix drama series in Season 3 as Brie Sheridan, the sister of Martin Henderson's bar owner, Jack. Allen has remained a regular cast member ever since and appeared in the recent sixth season of Virgin River.

Who is Zibby Allen From Virgin River? Biography Details

Netflix

Before Virgin River, Zibby Appeared in The Flash and Grey's Anatomy

Zibby is perhaps best known for her Virgin River role but she appeared in a wealth of other projects prior to her star turn in the Netflix show.

Over six years, Zibby has portrayed a nurse in six episodes of Grey's Anatomy. She's also had roles in recurring episodes of Bates Motel, The Exorcist, and Agents of SHIELD. She also played Dr. Tanya Lamden in The Flash, one of the marine biologists responsible for overseeing King Shark.

Zibby Allen & Her Husband Have Been Married For Six Years

In her personal life, Zibby Allen has been happily married to her husband Adam James Blair for over six years. Adam is an Irish visual artist who specializes in painting and photography.

The couple tied the knot in Ireland in 2018 and often share their appreciation for each other on social media.

Despite their happy nuptials, Zibby has spoken out about her thoughts of traditional marriage ideals in the past (via Miami Living Magazine):

"I still think marriage, in its traditional sense, can be problematic. Culturally, we often treat relationships like emotional ATMs—expecting our partner to provide the love, validation, or happiness we feel we’re owed. This dynamic has always disturbed me..." "...While the traditional ideals of marriage don’t resonate with us, I’ve grown to appreciate marriage as a practice—a commitment to exploring how love evolves over time and being deeply curious about the long-term effects of that practice on myself and our relationship."

Zibby Hosts Her Own Podcast

In June 2024, Zibby and her co-host Alexandra Breckenridge launched their self-produced podcast I Like You Very Much.

Breckenridge is also an actor known for roles in This is Us, The Walking Dead, and has a leading role in Virgin River as Mel Monroe, the wife of Jack Sheridan and the sister-in-law of Allen's character.

I Like You Very Much episodes have featured interviews with other creatives, and often include guests from Virgin River such as Annette O'Toole, Dan Payne, and Jenny Cooper.

Zibby and Adam Live Between Three Countries

Zibby is a U.S. native while her husband Adam is from Ireland, but with Virgin River taking her back to Vancouver for filming each year, the couple ends up splitting their time between three countries.

Zibby revealed in an interview with Loaded World that they balance their time between the US, Canada, and the UK:

"We’re in Edinburgh. Adam is an artist, and he finds so much inspiration in the three countries we bounce between—the US, Canada, and the UK. Edinburgh, in particular, is incredibly rich in history, architecture, and culture."

Zibby Is a Wellness Advocate

A little-known fact is that Zibby has an autoimmune disease known as Mast Cell Activation Syndrome - which manifests in the subject featuring symptoms of anaphylaxis.

Speaking to New You in an interview, Zibby revealed it took some time to connect her disparate symptoms to the specific autoimmune disorder and after she did she became dedicated to figuring out the right wellness routine for her body, including experimenting with herbs:

"After loads of research for a good dedicated year, along with diet adjusting and supplement experimentation, I finally figured out what my body was responding to. With the knowledge that I empowered myself with, I could finally start to build a baseline of consistent health and today I remain nearly entirely symptom-free..." "...I’m definitely an advocate for wellness and taking the reins when it comes to learning your own very unique body and it’s needs."

Zibby Hopes To Direct One Day

While being an actor, producer, and podcast host, Zibby also has her eye on the director's chair.

In an interview with Miami Living Magazine, the actress admitted she had written a feature film and was hoping to star in and "possibly co-direct:"

"I’m in the midst of refining a draft of a feature I’ve written. If I can muster the courage, I’d like to make this film, star in it, and possibly co-direct. My recent experience in producing has really shown me that to create a movie that’s truly your own, creatively speaking, you just have to go for it."

How to Follow Zibby Allen Online

Zibby Allen is active on her Instagram account at the handle @zibbyloo.

Seasons 1-6 of Virgin River are streaming on Netflix.