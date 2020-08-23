Zack Snyder Shares His Reaction to The Batman Trailer: 'What the F---!'

Yesterday’s DC FanDome was not only an event for fans to take in the massive slate of DC projects coming down the pipeline, but for the people who worked on them to share their excitement for themselves and their colleagues. With dozens of projects in the works, including seven confirmed films in the DCEU, there is no shortage of hype for what the comic book entertainment giant has planned over the next few years.

While almost all the masterminds behind these projects are busy with their own work, they all seem to take plenty of pride in the work their co-creators are putting in. This is especially the case with one of the most influential minds behind the DC Extended Universe, Zack Snyder, as he shared his joy over one of the newest DC origin movies.

NEWS

In a special guest appearance on The Reel in Motion Roundtable on YouTube, Justice League director Zack Snyder took some time away from his own project to heap praise upon the debut teaser trailer for 2021’s The Batman. When asked on his thoughts, Snyder couldn’t hold back with these quotes:

"Did you guys see Matt [Reeves]'s Batman trailer? That was cool."

"I don't know what the rating is going to be."

"I actually just texted Matt after, I was like 'What the f---, this is cool!'"

"I loved it, I thought it was so cool. I thought it was the right direction, everything about it. As far as just a fan, it's the kind of movie I want to see. So I felt like 'Yes please.'"

WHAT THIS MEANS

Even though Snyder isn’t directly involved with the 2021 solo film, he has put a lot of time and love into the Batman character throughout the DCEU. With this new movie reportedly taking place in a different universe from Ben Affleck’s Batman, fans are more curious than ever as to how this new story will play out.

The first teaser trailer was one of the most viewed trailers from DC FanDome as it showcased Robert Pattinson’s new take on the Dark Knight alongside Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Zoë Kravitz. The Batman is set to resume filming over the next few weeks, and is preparing for theatrical release on October 1, 2021.