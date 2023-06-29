Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Announces 13 Main Actors

The film originally pitched as a Star Wars movie by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon, has a loaded cast set to hit Netflix in December.

Snyder's Rebel Moon is being produced and distributed by Netflix, another big swing by the streamer to break into the massive space adventure genre.

This sci-fi saga is set to be a trilogy for the service, banking on Snyder's pull for many fans to give this unknown title a chance this Winter.

Beyond the director, the cast is filled with some familiar faces and several unknowns that could make or break the film.

Rebel Moon Cast Confirmed

Netflix, via Vanity Fair, officially announced 13 of the main cast members starring in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.

1.) Sofia Boutella - Kora

Sofia Boutella (2017's The Mummy and Kingsman: The Secret Service) plays a rebel named Kora who used to be part of the Imperium, the oppressive government of this galaxy.

Kora is on the moon of Veldt, which comes under the target of the Mother World, which will threaten the moon's residents and peace.

2.) Djimon Hounsou - General Titus

Djimon Hounsou

Making his way over from DC (voicing Ricou in Aquaman and portraying the wizard Shazam in Shazam!) and Marvel (Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy), Djimon Hounsou is part of another (potential) cinematic franchise set in space.

A batter and bruised former member of the Imperium, General Titus is sought out to help fight back against rising evil powers.

3.) Charlie Hunnam - Kai

Charlie Hunnam

Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam is a pilot and ally to Boutella's Kora. Kai will help them get off-world in order to escape imprisonment, find help, and fight back.

The Tawau-Class freighter he pilots won't be cozy and will fit the tone of Rebel Moon, rustic and matte. No shining N1 Starfighters like from Star Wars.

4.) Michiel Huisman - Gunnar

Michiel Huisman

Gunnar is another friend mixed into the group, a naive farmer who doesn't know much outside of his village.

Played by Games of Thrones' Michiel Huisman, Gunnar will represent a floor-level perspective that doesn't fully grasp the severity of Veldt's current situation.

5.) Staz Nair - Tarak

Staz Nair

The shirtless, animal-flying, Tarzan-esque character named Tarak is played by Supergirl and Game of Thrones actor Staz Nair.

Standing out from the group, Tarak will be distinct in his style, and Snyder said he was inspired a lot by Conan the Barbarian:

"His backstory is that he comes from a noble family and they had a run-in with the Mother World. In a lot of ways, all the characters have a bone to pick with the Mother World."

6.) Doona Bae - Nemesis

Doona Bae

Wielding two flaming swords, Nemesis, played by South Korean actress Doona Bae, is going to be a force to be reckoned with in Rebel Moon.

Nemesis is partially mechanical, having two metal arms that give her the ability to hold both of the scorching swords and attack. She lives in a mining world run by the evil Imperium.

7.) Ray Fisher - Darrian Bloodaxe

Ray Fisher

Formerly a member of the Justice League, Ray Fisher and Snyder are back working together after a dramatic falling out between the actor and Warner Bros.

One half of a brother-sister duo, Darrian is a rebel who has been already attacking the Imperium with guerilla-style warfare.

8.) Cleopatra Coleman - Devra Bloodaxe

Cleopatra Coleman

The other half of the brother-sister duo, Devra, is played by The Last Man on Earth and Dopesick's Cleopatra Coleman.

With the goal of chaos in mind, Devra and her brother will try to disrupt and harm the overarching empire in any way they can.

9.) E. Duffy - Milius

E. Duffy

Newcomer E. Duffy takes on the role of Milius, a non-binary character that has already been through hell and back.

Their small village was destroyed and most of the people were killed. Milius is seeking wants to defend this world after not being able to defend their own.

10.) Anthony Hopkins - Jimmy

Anthony Hopkins

Jimmy is an incredibly old, decorative robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins. Jimmy is trying to merge the mechanical world with the natural one.

In this universe, Jimmys are ancient mechanical knights that are (mostly) no longer around.

11.) Jena Malone - Harmada

Jena Malone

Little is known about Harmada besides the fact that she is played by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Neon Demon actress Jena Malone.

Harmada is a spider warrior that helps the cause after being recruited by Kora.

12.) Ed Skrein - Admiral Atticus Noble

Ed Skrein

On the villainous side of this battle stands Admiral Noble, played by Ed Skrein (Deadpool and Alita: Battle Angel).

He is a brutal, unapologetic enforcer from the Mother World. This bruiser will likely not shy away from cruelty involving the newly-assembled rebellious group.

13.) Fra Fee - Regent Balisarius

Fra Fee

From Les Misérables and Hawkeye, Fra Fee plays Regent Balisarius. Admiral Noble works under Balisarius, who runs this sector of the universe.

Rebel Moon blasts onto Netflix on December 22.