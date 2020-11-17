Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Special Posters Show Off Jason Momoa's Aquaman, United Heroes

UsUnited Promo Images of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman
By Pierre Chanliau Posted:

Zack Snyder announced that a new trailer for his cut of Justice League would be released on November 17. Snyder also said that he would release two versions of this new trailer, one of them being in black and white. Additionally, new scenes would be added to this new trailer not seen in the initial one released at DC FanDome.

In anticipation of both the release of this new trailer and the three-year anniversary of Justice League releasing in theaters, promotional images have begun being released by the actors and fans. Jason Momoa, and one of the biggest Zack Snyder fans, have released more images from the Snyder Cut.

More promotional images have been released on the third anniversary of the original theatrical release of Justice League, focusing on Aquaman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Posted by Jason Momoa on his Instagram, Momoa accompanied the image with support for the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, founded in honor of Zack Snyder's daughter, Autumn, as a means of bringing awareness to mental health.

"I am deeply connected to to the Synder ohana supporting and spreading awareness is the least i can offer"

The second image was released by Zack Snyder super fan, Fiona Zheng, commenting that "Three years already, we did it!"

A third image released by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher shows his Victor Stone intensely looking at his weaponized limbs: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher)

Darkseid actor Ray Porter also joined in with a touching message about suicide prevention along with his poster:

 

At precisely 9 am PST on Tuesday, November 17, a new trailer for Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League will be released. Expected to release next year, fans have been pushing and advocating for Warner Bros. to allow Zack Snyder to finish his cut of Justice League. Zack Snyder has resigned himself to being done with the DCEU but, if the reception of his new cut of Justice League on HBO Max is a big enough hit, there may be a chance for him to continue his work with the franchise.

Regardless, the amount of charity work that #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans have amassed is truly heartwarming, especially in honor of Zack Snyder's daughter, Autumn, and promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention programs.

