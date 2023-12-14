Netflix has taken on yet another beloved anime series, translating YuYu Hakusho to live-action with a cast of A-list actors.

The series - based on an anime of the same name that ran from 1992 to 1994 - follows Yusuke, a young boy who, after dying and being brought back to life, is tasked with a job as a supernatural detective in the real world.

The live-action take on the classic show has been a long time coming, with the Netflix version dropping on the service on December 14, 2023.

Every Main Actor & Character in Netflix's YuYu Hakusho

Takumi Kitamura - Yusuke Urameshi

Takumi Kitamura

Takumi Kitamura plays YuYu Hakusho's protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi. Yusuke is a teenage delinquent known for getting into fights and causing trouble. However, after saving a young boy from a car crash, Yusuke dies, eventually being tasked by the powers that be in the afterlife to become a supernatural investigator back in the real world.

Kitamura is best known for his voice work in Let Me Eat Your Pancreas and live-action appearances in the Tokyo Revengers franchise.

Shuhei Uesugi - Kazuma Kuwabara

Shuhei Uesugi

Kazuma Kuwabara (played by Shuhei Uesugi) is a close friend of Yusuke and the muscle of this upstart supernatural investigation team. Kazuma (more commonly known by his last name Kuwabara) is a high school student along with Yusuke and is known for his high spirit awareness.

Uesugi can also be seen in Shin Kamen Rider, Followers, and 24 Japan.

Jun Shison - Kurama

Jun Shison

Another member of the spirit investigators is Jun Shison's Kurama. While looking like another normal high schooler, Kurama is secretly a demon reincarnated into a human body. This supernatural twist to the character makes him particularly attuned to the Spirit World.

Shison's other work includes Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger vs. Go-Busters: Dinosaur Great Battle! Farewell, Eternal Friends, and Ressha Sentai ToQger.

Kanata Hongō - Hiei

Kanata Hongō

Hiei (brought to life by Kanata Hongō) is a demon that also goes by the nickname Master of the Evil Eye. He starts as an antagonistic force to Yusuke and co. but eventually joins the team, making up the fourth and final member of the spirit investigating team as the series' center.

Hongō has previous credits working on Returner, the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie, and Shin Kamen Rider.

Sei Shiraishi - Keiko Yukimura

Sei Shiraishi

Keiko Yukimura is a childhood friend and love interest of Yusuke. Played by Sei Shiraishi, Keiko is key in helping Yusuke come back from the dead. He comes to Keiko in a dream from the Spirit World, entrusting her to protect his body until he completes his trials to become a spirit investigator.

Shiraishi will be familiar to fans of I's, Prince of Legend, and Ooku.

Kotone Furukawa - Botan

Kotone Furukawa

Kotone Furukawa plays Botan, the cyan-haired guide to the Spirit World who helps Yusuke on his way to his final judgment in the afterlife. As much as she may deride the term, she is considered one of the grim reapers of YuYu Hakisho's world.

Furukawa can also be seen in Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Pending Train, and 12 Suicidal Teens.

Ai Mikami - Yukina

Ai Mikami

Yukina (played by Ai Mikami) is a demon known as an Ice Apparition that Yuske crosses paths with in his journey in the Spirit World. She is one of the first spirits Yusuke and his team help as spirit investigators after Yukina is kidnapped early in the series.

Mikami is best known for Girl Gun Lady, More Than Words, and Character.

Hiroya Shimizu - Karasu

Hiroya Shimizu

Hiroya Shimizu's Karasu is a member of the villainous Team Toguro, the primary antagonist of YuYu Hakusho's second main arc (The Dark Tournament Arc). Sometimes referred to as 'The Mad Bomber,' Karasu packs an explosive secret, using various spirit bombs to take out his opponent.

Shimizu's past credits include The Outsider, Tokyo Revengers, and Missing.

Keita Machida - Koenma

Keita Machida

Despite his child-like appearance, Koenma (played by Keita Machida) holds a significant place of power in the world of YuYu Hakusho. Being the son of Great King Enma, Koenma is the current ruler of the Spirit World and is the one responsible for knighting Yusuke a Spirit Detective.

Keita Machida is recognizable for his credits in Alice in Borderland, Sugarless, and Meet Me After School.

Meiko Kaji - Genkai

Meiko Kaji

Every hero needs a mentor and Meiko Kaji's Genkai is Yusuke's. After previously coaching Kazuma Kuwabara, the wise master takes Yusuke on as a student in the art of Spirit Detective work.

Kaji is known for appearances in Lady Snowblood, Double Suicide of Sonezaki, and Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion.

Kenichi Takitō - Older Toguro

Kenichi Takitō

Older Toguro (played by Kenichi Takitō) is a powerful demon in the Spirit World, coming to blows with Yusuke and his crew during their early days as supernatural investigators. He leads the Apparition Gang and Team Toguro along with his younger brother.

Takitō can also be seen in Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S., Teraformars, and Hitman From Today.

Go Ayano - Younger Toguro

Go Ayano

The second half of the Toguro brothers is Go Ayano's Younger Toguro. He is one of the primary antagonists in the first two arcs of the YuYu Hakusho anime and manga and leads the Apparition Ganf and Team Toguro alongside his elder brother.

Ayano is best known for his work in Rage, The Light Shines Only There, and The Snow White Murder Case.

Goro Inagaki - Sakyo

Goro Inagaki

Sakyo (brought to life by Goro Inagaki) is an enterprising criminal overlord. He is the owner of Team Toguro and is a member of the criminal syndicate, the Black Black Club.

Inagaki has appeared in other Japanese series like 13 Assassins, Parasite Eve, and The Knife and the Sword.

YuYu Hakusho is streaming now on Netflix.