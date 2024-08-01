Your Honor Season 3 Potential Release, News & Everything We Know

News of a potential Your Honor Season 3 remains a huge question mark, especially after its second season picked up steam on Netflix.

Showtime's hit drama stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge forced to put aside his legal duty when his son becomes tied up with a local crime family.

What was originally meant to be a single-season miniseries on the network has become much more. Because of Season 1's popularity, Showtime eventually changed its tune on the show and surprisingly green-lit a Season 2, which aired from January to March 2023 (read more about Your Honor Season 2).

Will There Be a Your Honor Season 3?

Over a year after Season 2 ended, Showtime has remained quiet about whether a third Season will happen.

Any renewal for the series has not yet been officially confirmed, and it could be some time before fans hear about anything from the hit TV drama.

Showrunner Joey Hartstone said that he would "be happy to see [the show] continue," but the decision of whether it happens would be "above [his] pay grade:"

"It's definitely above my pay grade. You know Season 1 ended and we thought that was going to be it. Obviously, there was a Season 2. I think the hope is always that a show will be successful and well-liked by its audience enough that there can be a future somehow. It's not my call but I would be happy to see it continue."

In April 2023, star Bryan Cranston revealed that there has been "some discussion" but did not reveal anything concrete beyond that:

"My comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is. There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week."

Ultimately, whether it happens remains up to Showtime. If the show meets the criteria for a renewal, then it surely will continue.

Your Honor saw a sizable audience in its first run on Showtime but became a smash hit after it debuted on Netflix.

Throughout its first month on the service, the series remained in the top 10 most-watched shows on the streamer in the United States, ranking as high as #2 at one point.

This could potentially lead Showtime to license the series to Netflix for a third season, as that seems to be where most of its audience has been.

When Could Your Honor Season 3 Release?

Even if Your Honor Season 3 gets the green light, fans will still have to wait for its eventual release.

Seeing as the show has not been officially greenlit, no release information for Season 3 has been made public.

However, if it gets the go-ahead in the next couple of months, it could be ready by the end of next year (2025) at the earliest.

For comparison, Season 2 was renewed on August 24, 2021. It was filmed from July to December 2022 and released a month later in January 2023.

So, should the call for a third season come before the end of the year, production could start sometime in early to mid-2025. Following the same timeline, Season 3 would likely be released in late 2025 or early 2026.

Again, that is only if an official renewal were to happen imminently. If it does not, that would push a potential release date down the calendar even more.

Your Honor Season 3's Potential Cast

As with Season 2, fans can likely expect much of the core Your Honor cast to suit up again for a potential Season 3.

However, there seems to be one major exception.

Bryan Cranston, who has led the series as the morally shaky New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato since the beginning, made it clear that he thinks his story in the series is done.

Following the end of Season 2, Cranston said that if the show were to come back, it would be "fantastic," but he "[does not] know about being in it because [his character is] back in prison:"

"If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison."

However, he also said he would love to return in a producing capacity if the series were to go on, allowing his creative input to be felt in the show without having to star.

Cranston should not be counted out entirely, though. Surely, there is a sum of money that would draw the actor back to the role for a potential Season 3 if the network eagerly wanted him to be a part of it.

What Could Happen in Your Honor Season 3?

If Season 3 of Your Honor were to happen, and star Bryan Cranston wasn't part of it, fans could likely expect a different series from the prior two seasons.

As Cranston has said, he sees the story of Michael Desiato finished, with the disgraced judge back in prison.

This means that a third season would likely focus on other characters in the already established world, perhaps exploring a new case with twists at every turn and plenty of opportunities for characters to make morally gray decisions.

Or it could pick up from New Orleans and focus on a wholly new cast of characters somewhere else in the world, again tackling the ethically ambiguous cases the series has become known for.

There is also always the chance that Cranston will come back (despite what he may say). If that were the case, then fans can expect the series to focus again on his former judge, Michael Desiato, who is now living a life in prison.

Perhaps, in this scenario, he is pulled back into the legal system and forced to consult on a case he may have a connection to from behind bars.

Your Honor is streaming on Netflix.

