Your Honor Season 3: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Does the potential exist for a Season 3 for Your Honor, or has the final judgment been made?

Premiering in late 2020, Your Honor starred the perennially popular Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a judge in New Orleans, Louisiana whose world is turned upside down when his own son gets himself in trouble with the mob.

Although Your Honor did not debut to rousing critical acclaim, it was nonetheless successful, likely due to Cranston’s sterling track record pulling in an audience. And so, Your Honor, which was conceived and developed as a one-and-done miniseries, was renewed for a second run.

Has a Verdict Been Reached for Your Honor Season 3?

Your Honor

Is it at all possible that Showtime’s Your Honor could receive a third season? As things stand currently, its Season 3 odds seem decidedly up in the air.

Well before Your Honor’s Season 2 premiere, series lead Bryan Cranston guested on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert (via TVLine). According to Cranston, Your Honor’s sophomore outing was to be the “last season:”

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

At that point in time, it seemed that a definitive cap had been put on the show. But shortly after Season 2 concluded, Cranston stated (via Deadline) that there was “some discussion” at the network around another renewal for the series. Likely because, ratings-wise, the second season’s viewership increased consistently, week over week.

“My comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is. There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison.”

Ultimately, the fate of Your Honor lies in the hands of Showtime, who have, in fact, expressed interest in ordering more episodes. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen. But it is worth considering the fact that the Season 2 finale aired several months ago and no word has been uttered on a renewal or a cancellation.

What Could Another Your Honor Season Be About?

Indeed, given the outcome of Your Honor’s storyline, it would be difficult to spin another tale around Cranston’s Michael Desiato character, since he lands in prison at the series’ close.

But it’s always possible that, in the event of a Season 3 renewal, Your Honor could shift focus. Perhaps another character from the series could get the spotlight? Or the series could even pivot to another, entirely new set of characters in a different location, which would make Your Honor into an anthology program.

Either way, as Bryan Cranston himself stated, he’d be “very interested” in serving in a producer capacity for any continuation of the show.

Both existing seasons of Your Honor can be streamed on Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on.