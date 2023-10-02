Young Sheldon Season 7 Gets Promising Update Amid Delays (Report)

Young Sheldon Season 7 received an encouraging update amid the show's release delay due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

The Big Bang Theory spin-off tackles the life of a younger version of Sheldon long before he meets his core friend group from the main show.

In March 2021, CBS gave Young Sheldon a three-season renewal, with Season 7 serving as the last of that three-year order. Development for the upcoming season was halted due to the Hollywood strikes, leading to its eventual delay.

Deadline shared that Young Sheldon Season 7's writer's room is set to open again following delays in its development due to the Hollywood writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America.

Aside from The Big Bang Theory spin-off, other shows that are set to open their respective writer's room are ABC's Abbott Elementary, The Cleaning Lady, Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, Fox's Rescue: Hi-Surf, Fox Entertainment's Animal Control and Sony TV and Fox Entertainment's Alert.

At this point, it is unknown when Season 7 will premiere. However, this report lines up with Missy actress Raegan Revord's response to a fan on Instagram in September that work would begin "when the strike is over."

When Will Young Sheldon Season 7 Release?

The fact that development on the writer's room for Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to begin serves as an important step in finding out when the show will return to the small screen.

As of writing, Season 7 currently has no premiere date despite a listing from Deadline saying that it is part of CBS' fall 2023-2024 schedule.

Given that work is only just starting, it's safe to assume that the upcoming season will premiere in the network's fall schedule next year at the earliest.

Meanwhile, there are rumblings about Young Sheldon being the potential final season as the upcoming events of Season 7 are set to line up with The Big Bang Theory lore.

For those unaware, Sheldon will turn 14 in Season 7, and Big Bang Theory fans know that this is a significant time in the character's life.

When Sheldon is around 14, Big Bang fans may recall that this was when George cheats on Mary, George dies, and Sheldon moves from Texas to Pasadena to begin his graduate studies at CalTech University.

While it's possible that the creatives could find a way to extend Young Sheldon to Season 8, there's a strong chance that most, if not all, of the said events in Sheldon's life will happen in Season 7, meaning that it could be the show's swan-song.

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Max.