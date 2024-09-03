Ferrari, Sierra, and Twin Rackz headline the cast of NowThatsTV's Young and Reckless Season 2.

The reality series focuses on a group of "reckless" women trying to make a name for themselves, showcasing many chaotic fights, gossip, and clashes. The show's sophomore run is set in Miami.

Young and Reckless Season 2 premiered on NowThatsTV on August 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Young and Reckless Season 2

Ferrari

Ferrari

Instagram: @ferrarii.xo

Serving as the host of Young and Reckless Season 2 is Ferrari.

Ferrari returns after a chaos-filled Season 1, during which she was caught up in conflicts with the other cast members.

She wants to see if Season 2's cast is either lit or lame, hoping it will be the latter. Ferrari also promises that Season 2 will be "badder and bigger."

Baby Tyson

Baby Tyson

Joining the cast of Young and Reckless Season 2 is 21-year-old Baby Tyson.

During her introduction, she openly says that she is the type of gal who doesn't play by the rules. She is also a former cast member of another reality series, Pick A Side.

Baby Tyson said she is ready to throw hands at whoever comes at her, and she doesn't care if her enemy is big or small.

Sierra

Sierra

Instagram: @sierraforpresident_

Sierra, 24, is a former cast member of another NowThatsTV show, Close Friends.

She mentioned that she is too reckless for the other series, so she wants to showcase her grit in Young and Reckless Season 2.

Twin Rackz

Twin Rackz

Instagram: @twin_rackzzz

Tay Tay and Tinz Tinz are known together as Twin Rackz. In Young and Reckless Season 2, they are set to showcase their duo's power.

The 23-year-old twins from Alabama vow to protect each other from fights against their cast members.

Tay Tay also mentions that she can control herself during a commotion, but she says, "When a b*tch needs [a fight], I'm going to give it to her."

Canadian Barbie

Canadian Barbie

Instagram: @canadianbarbxoxo

Toronto's own Canadian Barbie is about to leave a mark in Season 2 as the first Canadian "bad b*tch" in Young and Reckless.

She says her main goal in joining the series is "to explore [and] network with other people."

Canadian Barbie also shared that she's a nice girl, noting that "if you're nice to me, I'm going to be nice to you."

Milan

Milan

Instagram: @milanmilliee

Milan arrives in the Young and Reckless house with style as she pulls up to see the new wave of cast members in Season 2 and have fun while she's at it.

She says that she's a "girl's girl," and she hopes that she doesn't get involved in any conflict with the rest of her peers.

Ky

Ky

Instagram: @tgip.ky

Returning to the world of Young and Reckless Season 2 is one of the "OG and bad b*tches," Ky.

Ky is out to test the new cast members if they have what it takes to become a chaotic bad b*tch.

Nugg

Nugg

Instagram: @1realnugg_

Nugg is part of Season 2's cast and is out to prove that she can defend herself from anyone.

While she looks strong on the outside, Baby Tyson is surprised that Nugg is soft and gentle after her arrival as she hugs everyone.

Ivori

Ivori

Instagram: @lkaady_jap

Ivori is one of the main cast members in Young and Reckless Season 2. Her beef with Melanie Fox is expected to be one of the season's highlights.

This isn't her first foray into reality TV; she has appeared on several shows in the past, such as Las Vegas Baddies, South Central Baddies, and Mean Girlz.

Savage Doll

Savage Doll

Instagram: @savagedoll__

Savage Doll returns for another bout of trash talk and gossip in Young and Reckless Season 2.

In the first episode, Savage Doll gets acquainted with Sierra and Baby Tyson, and the trio forges a strong bond.

She tells them she's okay with mending things after a big fight, noting that she's cool with getting back as friends as long as the issue gets resolved.

Legacy

Legacy

Instagram: @legacy.leee

Another returning cast member in Young and Reckless Season 2 is Legacy.

Legacy has unfinished business after walking out in the previous season, and she returns to prove herself once more in the show's sophomore run.

Rynaee Trill

Rynaee Trill

Instagram: @rynaee_trill

Rynaee Trill is a rapper and an influencer joining the fun and chaos in Young and Reckless Season 2.

Rynaee openly proclaims that she is about to take over and show her fellow cast members that she is the real deal.

Melanie Fox

Melanie Fox

Instagram: @melanie__fox

Melanie Fox returns in Season 2 after being a mainstay of Young and Reckless' debut season.

Right off the bat, Melanie butts heads with Ferrari upon her arrival in the Young and Reckless house in Miami. She also calls out Savage Doll over an unresolved issue in the previous season, noting that it has something to do with her being called a "crackhead."

Jefa

Jefa

Instagram: @jefaguap

Miami's Jefa is ready to stir more drama in Season 2 of NowThatsTV's reality series.

She reunites with her longtime friend, Nugg, and many claim a strong alliance is in the cards for the pair.

Young and Reckless Season 2 is streaming on the NowThatsTV official website.