Netflix will release You Season 5 in the coming months, but a recent update made fans concerned that it might get delayed.

Fans last saw Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg almost two years ago, when Season 4 was released in early 2023. The season ended with the character's return to New York.

Is You Season 5 Getting Delayed?

Netflix

Netflix's removal of the "Coming Soon" designation from its homepage set off alarm bells for fans of the Joe Goldberg saga You.

The update sparked fears of a delay to the upcoming Season 5, which is set to arrive and conclude the criminal tale in 2025.

Conversely, the update may be promising, suggesting an imminent announcement regarding its release date. This would replace the generic “Coming Soon.”

Then again, a delay to You Season 5’s release would be a shocker as production on the final episodes wrapped in August 2024.

So When Will You Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Looking back to You Season 4, filming ran from March to August 2022 in time for the first half to premiere in February 2023, six months after production wrapped.

If Season 5 follows the same pattern, it should finally begin in February 2025, but Netflix has not made any official announcements as of writing.

Hopefully, Netflix will have news on Season 5 in the not-too-distant future, as fans have already been waiting almost two years (find out why the wait for more You has been so long).

You Season 5 will be released on Netflix in 2025.