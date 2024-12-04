Y2K Movie: Stars Jaeden Martell & Julian Dennison Explain Their Deep Bromance In Horror-Comedy (Exclusive)

Y2K is almost here, and the story of A24's latest horror movie envisions an alternate timeline where the widespread worries of a robot apocalypse on New Years 2000 turned out to be a legitimate threat.

While the love storyline between Rachel Zeglar's Laura and Jaeden Martell's Eli may be a key focus in Y2K, a different relationship might be vying for that same spotlight: the bromance between Eli and his best friend Danny, played by Julian Dennison.

Both Martell and Dennison sat down with The Direct's Russ Milheim in an exclusive interview where they talked about their character's friendship and being a part of such a unique horror film.

Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison's Big Bromance in Y2K

What's the Secret to a Bromance That Can Endure Harsh Pranks?

The Direct: "One of the things I wanted to talk about, first, was the bromance that you guys have going. It's intense. At one point, it's revealed [that] one of you guys peed and the other's drink. They drank it, and the guys are still best friends. So what are the key pillars to a relationship that can last like that?"

Julian Dennison: I went to an all-boys school, and I think, it's gonna sound weird, but, like me and my friends in high school, we saw each other's bare ass and dicks, maybe a bit too much. So I think that kind of builds our relationship. So I think it was kind of inspired by that. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, you know, you pissed my drink, but it's fine. We're boys.' Jaeden Martell: I think that's a part of boyhood... You hit a certain age, you can't––it's like, Oh man, we're friends. We're tight now, but it's kind of too late. But yeah, it's about communication and having a laugh about everything. Dennison: And I think Karl [Mooney] and Evan [Winter], we kind of owe it to them in terms of, like... building Danny and Eli and the things, because they're from that time... Jaeden is a great guy... it was easy to connect on that... I think we had the connection, but we didn't really have, I guess, the knowledge of what they liked and what music they listened to. And so I think that was kind of a group effort.

Using Their Experiences (Or Lack Thereof) in the Horror Genre Going into Y2K

"I've Literally Never Seen This as a Horror Movie..."

The Direct: "So [Jaeden], you've had a lot of experience with horror, whereas, you know, [Julian], you haven't had too much. So, coming to this movie from those two different perspectives, what was it like going to this very different horror film for you [Julian], and then you [Julian] just jumping right into horror entirely?"

Jaeden Martell: Yeah, I've literally never seen this as a horror movie... This is wrong, obviously, but I keep saying it's like a comedy sci-fi. That's what I've been saying all this time. Sci-Fi, because robots. It is gory, but everything is so, like, all the robots are so cute and charming, like artistic... But there is, like, there are techniques to looking scared, and it's almost hard to be present as an actor when you're like, up against a robot, but it's like, you know, heavy breathing and screaming and your eyes are wide and being able to run away. It's a very physical thing. Julian Dennison: I would agree. Watching him, you know, I guess there's like a mood change. I think doing film where I kind of get to be more funny, and kind of there's an element, there's a skill to that. But I remember watching Jaeden as the first act kind of finishes, and the mood of the film changes, [it] kind of goes off in another direction. And I think watching him and seeing how naturally he kind of fell into that vibe, or the spirit, or the way he kind of carried himself in that I could tell that he'd done a lot...

Y2K is playing in theaters starting on December 6.