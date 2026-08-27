X-Men: Apocalypse Star Lana Condor Confirms She's Spoken To MCU's X-Men Reboot Team About Returning As Jubilee (Exclusive)

Lana Condor, known for playing Jubilee in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, talked about a potential return to the role. The 29-year-old actor confirmed she's spoken with filmmakers about bringing the mutant back during a chat with The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. It's important to note that Marvel Studios is currently full speed ahead with casting its 2028 X-Men movie. Apocalypse marked Condor's first film acting credit, and with Marvel's new mutant team taking shape, fans wondered if she could possibly return.

Lana Condor was at SDCC promoting her upcoming film, Coyote vs. Acme, opening Friday, August 28, when The Direct got the chance to ask her whether anyone had approached her about stepping back into Jubilee's yellow jacket. Her answer left the door wide open, stating she "would love nothing more" than to return someday. Most notably, she confirmed that she's "talked to the filmmakers" behind Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot to express her interest in returning as the Mutant:

"I would love nothing more than to come back as Jubilation Lee. That's all I've been hearing, but no real conversations... I've talked to the filmmakers and been like, 'Hey, listen, I'm 10 years older now. I know more. Bring me back.' So we'll see."

Condor also pointed out that her first SDCC appearance was tied to the X-Men, connecting back to where and when this interview was happening:

"Actually, my first Comic-Con was with 'X-Men: Apocalypse' 10 years ago."

This was an interesting reminder of just how long she's been connected to the mutant world, even from the outside looking in.

For a franchise about to introduce an entirely new lineup of mutants to the MCU, any lingering tie to the Fox era carries weight with longtime fans.

Marvel Studios just unveiled the first wave of casting for its 2028 X-Men movie, confirming Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), Scott Summers (Kit Connor), Professor Charles Xavier (Christopher Abbott), Emma Frost (Samara Weaving), Rogue (Inde Navarrette), Ororo Munroe (Maya Boyd), and Nathaniel Milbury (Adam Driver).

If there was ever a doubt, it's more clear than ever that Marvel is treating the project as a full-scale relaunch of the franchise.

20th Century Fox

Still, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has made clear that this isn't the full roster, with characters like Beast, Iceman, Angel, Magneto, Wolverine, Jubilee, and other young mutants still uncast. That uncertainty fueled plenty of fan campaigns, including one for Dafne Keen, who played Laura/X-23 in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine, to portray her younger version of the character in the new film. Keen already weighed in on that idea herself, and if her X-23 does find a way into the 2028 movie, it could open the door for Condor, too.

Deadpool & Wolverine already proved the MCU is folding alternate timelines into the Sacred Timeline, and that same idea of redefining continuity could help keep hope alive for Condor's Jubilee to return.

Still, she may be facing an uphill climb as Marvel Studios is selling a full X-Men reboot rather than folding in any cast members from that era. In fact, the set of stars from the 2010s 20th Century Fox X-Men timeline is being ignored, as the previous generation is returning for Avengers: Doomsday.

A new Jubilee would likely skew younger than Condor is today, especially given the character's teenage roots in the comics and the ages of new stars Sink, Connor, Navarrette, and Boyd. A decade later, she might have much more acting experience, but that may not pair well with getting another shot at an X-Men film.

Shaping the 2028 X-Men Cast

Marvel Studios

The excitement around Marvel's X-Men reboot has only grown since D23, where the studio unveiled a comic-accurate logo, a May 5, 2028 release date, and that new cast under the leadership of Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier.

Fans were already ready for Sink's Jean Grey after her surprise debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the official confirmation only fueled that enthusiasm further. Some people were surprised that Obsession star Inde Navarrette was cast as Rogue specifically, but overall, she's still a major win for the studio.

Adam Driver, of course, was the big fish Marvel had been trying to catch for years, and it finally got him, with the expectation that he will take a dark turn into becoming Mister Sinister.

Still, the roster remains incomplete. Feige made sure we knew that more reveals are coming. Whether Condor and Jubilee factor into that next wave remains to be seen, though her comments do indicate some interest.