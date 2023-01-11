X-Men: Fan-Favorite Actor for MCU Reboot Speaks Out on Casting Prospects

Giancarlo Esposito, who has become famous over the years for his roles as Gus on Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in Star Wars' hit show The Mandalorian, reiterated his love for Marvel and that he'd love to join the MCU fun.

This isn't the first time the actor's name has come up in the Marvel Studios casting conversations.

It was previously revealed that Esposito had almost been a part of Loki, possibly playing one of the titular character's Variants. At the very least, Moff Gideon himself confirmed that "[he's] been in a room with [Marvel Studios] and talked with them."

In a recent talk show appearance, the actor once again commented on his possible Marvel future.

Giancarlo Esposito on Joining the MCU

While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian, commented on possibly being cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The star noted how he "[love[s] what Marvel does" and that he wants to "play a good guy," such as Charles Xavier:

“I love what Marvel does. I love that the fans can see me in this universe and are proposing not only one character, possibly Magneto, possibly [DC’s Mr.] Freeze. And the biggest ask is Charles Xavier. But, look, I want to play a good guy. And Charles is smart. He’s good. But I feel as if there may be some mileage with me and Marvel. I know I love what they do. I know I love creativity. So, who knows what could happen. Keep putting it out there.”

Fans' response to this was understandably positive. Twitter user @ScottSocials noted that he'd "be perfect as the new Charles [Xavier]:"

"I think he'd be perfect as the new Charles. Nobody will beat Sir Patrick Stewart but this will be DAMN close."

@fromhellkitcen backed those sentiments up, challenging Marvel Studios' president to "bring it on:"

"Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X Charles Xavier? bring it on Kevin Feige!"

@Calico321 expressed that they believe the actor "deserves to play a good guy:"

"He certainly deserves to play a good guy, but I think we'd all be waiting for a heel-turn from Prof X!"

Not everyone is for the idea of him playing Xavier, such as @zerkel_bm, who suggested: "he'd make a better Magneto."

What's in Esposito's Marvel Studios Future?

With how popular Giancarlo Esposito is, it's likely a matter of when will he join the MCU rather than if.

He's certainly got the acting capabilities to pull off an iconic character such as Charles Xavier—though it would be an unconventional choice. However, maybe that's exactly what the MCU needs to make its unique mark when Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men.

Previously, the actor explained how, if he were to be Professor X, his version of the character would have "force, grace, and calm" while also showcasing the abilities to "control the chaos... [and] uplift and inspire."

Of course, there are other choices for Esposito. First, there's the opposite of Xavier, aka Magneto. Then there's someone like Doctor Doom—though both characters wouldn't hit into his desire to play a good guy.

Esposito can next be seen in The Mandalorian's Season 3 when it premieres on Disney+ on March 1.