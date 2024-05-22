Wuthering Waves' exact release time has been confirmed just hours before its official launch.

The upcoming free-to-play action RPG from Chinese development team Kuro Games is set to hit PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.

The game is an open-world gacha-style title (akin to the uber-popular Genshin Impact) and comes following several public beta tests two years after its May 2022 reveal.

Is Wuthering Waves Out?

Wuthering Waves

At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves is not yet out for gamers to play; however, it will be coming very soon.

The game is set to debut on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS on Wednesday, May 22.

Those looking to jump in as soon as possible can do so by pre-downloading the title on their device of choice.

Pre-downloading is available to all regions in which the game is launching starting on Tuesday, May 21 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

This is done by accessing the action RPG's website and following instructions for pre-downloading on one's desired platform.

Pre-downloading ensures all the necessary files are installed for the game to run, it just locks players out of accessing the client itself until the game's exact launch time.

Those who pre-download will be granted access to in-game goodies like Astrite currency as well as other consumable power-ups to use in the world of Wuthering Waves:

A full list of the pre-download bonus content can be seen below courtesy of the Wuthering Waves X (formerly Twitter) page:

Lustrous Tide x84

Radiant Tide x14

Astrite x1,800

A 5-star weapon of your choice

A 4-star weapon of your choice

Sigil: En Route

4-star Resonator: Sanhua

4-star Resonator: Yuanwu

When Does Wuthering Waves Come Out?

Wuthering Waves is set to launch on Wednesday, May 22, according to the game's official X page.

According to a post on the title's social media channels, fans looking to get into the free-to-play adventure will be able to at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on launch day.

The exact release times across various regions can be seen below:

Wednesday, May 22:

US & Canada - 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT / 10 p.m. ET

South America - 11 p.m. BRT

Thursday, May 23:

Europe - 4 a.m. CEST

Oceania & Asia - Noon AET

Something that should be noted is this is only the confirmed launch day and time for PC, Mac, and mobile platforms.

At launch, no official Wuthering Waves console release has been confirmed by Kuro Games.

Overseas marketing specialist at Kuro Games Lennon Li spoke with The Loadout at GDC in March 2024, revealing the studio has "a plan [to release] on console," but did not elaborate on any specific date or platforms:

“We do have a plan [to release] on console, but we’re still working on it,

This came following the studio teasing during a presentation at Unreal Fest Shanghai 2023 that the upcoming title was targeting a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in addition to PC and mobile.

With no word on those home console SKUs since then, it could be quite some time before fans of Sony's gaming machine get their hands on the game.

As for an Xbox release, Kuro Games has remained silent on supporting Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S. This likely means Xbox gamers will miss out on Wuthering Waves like they have with other Chinese-developed free-to-play titles (i.e. Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail).

Wuthering Waves is set to release on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS on Wednesday, May 22.

Read more about gaming on The Direct:

Assassin’s Creed Games In Order: Release & Chronological (Including Shadows)

Here's When XDefiant Game Will Release - Launch Time & Console Details

Red Dead Redemption 3 Hype Reaches New Heights Following Release of Viral 2024 Fan Poster

The Last of Us Season 2: Set Photos Reveal First Look at Ellie's Girlfriend Dina