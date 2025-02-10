Will Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 5 Happen? Netflix Show's Fate Gets Officially Confirmed by Star

Fans patiently waited for the Netflix release of Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 (it already premiered on the Spanish television channel Telecinco). Although it was only just released on the platform on February 7, many already wonder about the show's future.

Wrong Side of the Tracks (also known as Entrevías) is a Spanish-language series about a war veteran who decides to take matters into his own hands and confront drug dealers in his neighborhood.

The series began solely in Spanish, but after it grew in popularity, Seasons 3 and 4 were also released on Netflix after their initial premieres.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Confirmed to End

In a recent Instagram post, Wrong Side of the Tracks actor Miguel Angel Jiménez confirmed that Season 4 would be the show's final installment.

The last major update Wrong Side of the Tracks received came in February 2024, when many wondered whether Season 4 would be released.

The post was to promote Season 4, but in the caption, Jiménez announced that it would be "the final season of Entrevías:"

"Tomorrow the 4th and final season of Entrevías will be yours. World premiere on Netflix. Y’all ain’t ready for everything that’s coming."

This announcement will undoubtedly upset many fans of the show, but it is not surprising, especially considering how Season 4 ended.

Will Wrong Side of the Tracks Ever Release More Episodes?

In today's world, it is not uncommon for franchises to make comebacks after seemingly ending. Sometimes, it takes a few years, but in other instances, it can take decades.

Some have to question whether Wrong Side of the Tracks could be one of those projects that returns at some point, whether as a one-episode special, a movie, or another season.

Considering that Season 4 ended with Tirso passing away, it seems unlikely that more stories will be told in the Wrong Side of the Tracks franchise. Season 4's ending was fairly final and objectively satisfying, especially since Tirso's spirit reunited with his granddaughter's.

There are still many characters in the universe who could be featured in more episodes (read about other Wrong Side of the Tracks characters here). Still, since the show focused so heavily on Tirso and his journey, it wouldn't make sense to continue without him.

Wrong Side of the Tracks is streaming on Netflix.