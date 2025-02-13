After Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, fans did not know whether or not Irene would appear in Season 4. Thankfully, it was not long before they got their answer.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 was recently released on Netflix on February 7, and, while fans were excited to see new episodes, actor Miguel Angel Jiménez confirmed that it would be the last season.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 Confirmed Irene's Fate

Wrong Side of the Tracks

At the end of Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3, viewers were shocked to see what happened to Irene.

After being such an important character to the point (read more about some of Wrong Side of the Tracks' characters here), Irene's fate was left up in the air.

During Season 3's final moments, Irene is captured by Romero, causing Tirso to come to rescue her. Romero told Tirso to put his gun down, threatening to kill Irene if Tirso didn't comply.

Tirso put the gun down and Romero let Irene go, but Romero turned his weapon on Tirso. However, before getting the opportunity to shoot Tirso, Irene comes to her grandfather's rescue and is the one who gets shot instead.

Romero ended up escaping, and the season ended with Irene losing consciousness as Tirso held her, meaning that fans had to wait until Season 4's release to know if Irene survived or not.

When Season 4 was finally released, viewers learned that Irene did truly die in the Season 3 finale. Her death was the main catalyst for the conflict in Season 4 between Tirso and Romero.

Due to Romero murdering Irene, Season 4 featured Tirso going on a rage-filled rampage of revenge against the cop who killed her.

Poetically, the series began and, in a way, ended with Irene. In Season 1, Tirso integrates himself into the plot due to his granddaughter, and in Season 4, he ultimately meets his end while avenging her.

Wrong Side of the Tracks is streaming on Netflix.