Why Lui Calibre Got Cancelled: Allegations & Controversy Explained

Some serious allegations caused YouTuber Lui Calibre to be cancelled in the eyes of many fans.

Lui "Lui Calibre" Pablo is a popular gaming content creator known for his work with the VanossGaming Crew.

Working alongside popular creators like H20 Delirious and Ohmwrecker, Pablo's amassed quite the following for his popular YouTube video, which spotlights him and his friends partaking in goofy hijinks while playing popular multiplayer games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto Online.

What Happened to Lui Calibre?

Lui Calibre

YouTuber Lui Calibre took a step back from the spotlight after becoming controversial.

Lui "Lui Calibre" Pablo, most often associated with the popular Vanoss Crew, once had a heavy presence on platforms like YouTube; however, that has since changed following some serious allegations and some fans calling for the creator's cancelation.

This all stems from allegations that emerged in 2020 from several of Pablo's ex-girlfriends accusing the YouTuber of being abusive during their time together. Some of the accusations also came from women who were minors at the time of their relationship, potentially adding to the already substantial controversy.

These claims have never been substantiated, yet Lui Calibre's reputation was sullied for being accused in the eyes of many fans.

Aside from the claims themselves, the strongest piece of evidence fans have to go off of came shortly after accusations surrounding the creator started to fly.

In response to the abuse allegations, Chrissy, the wife of fellow Vanoss Crew member Scotty, responded to fan speculation on the subject, definitively saying, "his emotional and verbal abuse of multiple women is not false" (via Reddit):

"Leaving the allegations about inappropriate behaviour with minors aside, his emotional and verbal abuse of multiple women is not false. And I believed my friend, even more so when I saw her evidence, because it wasn't the first time that this behavior from him had been brought up."

Lui Calibre responded several times to the controversy, posting a series of statements on X (formerly Twitter).

He denied the allegations, writing that they were "not true:"

"I want to set the record straight. There's audio of me giving false information to someone about my friends and I sharing illicit pictures. I want you to know that it is NOT true. My friends and I have NEVER been involved in a group chat, Discord, Skype, etc. where the exchanging of nudes or any inappropriate pictures took place. No chat like that has ever existed. I apologize to my friends for ever mentioning them and inadvertently dragging them into this mess. Please leave them out of my situation."

In a follow-up post, Lui Calibre claimed the evidence of a recorded call with him was a farce, saying he "felt something was up with the phone call" and started feeding the person on the other end "a bunch of things that weren't true:"

"I was unknowingly recorded and I felt something was up with the phone call and the direction it was going so I told her a bunch of things that weren't true. I've asked them to release the full audio so you can understand why I said what I said but they won't."

He later addressed the claims again, responding to a viewer who prodded him on the controversy during a December 2022 stream. In the stream (preserved by fans on YouTube), he said, "You can deem me whatever the f*** you want me to be," and his "life won't change" because of it:

"I never ran away you piece of sh*t. I f***ing left before all of this, unless I was a psychic. How about this, you can deem me whatever the f*** you want me to be. My life won't change for what the f*** you think I am, but I will tell you this, my personal life is none of your f***ing business."

Despite walking away from posting videos on YouTube several years ago, Lui Calibre still has a presence on the platform. He streams frequently and can be seen/heard in various VanossGaming videos.

