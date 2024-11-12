Did H20 Delirious Get Cancelled? Allegations Explained

As allegations swirl online, fans are worried about YouTuber H2O Delirious being cancelled.

Jonathan "H2O Delirious" Denis has been creating YouTube content since May 2007, focusing primarily on video game content as we as commentary overtop of popular games like Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

The creator, known for being a part of the Vanoss and Friends content collective, has amassed over 12 million subscribers and over 2.2 billion total views on his channel.

What Happened to H20 Delirious?

Recent news has fans asking the question, what happened to H2O Delirious?

These worries of the online creator being cancelled stem back to some drama surrounding him and former fellow VanossGaming collaborator Ohmwrecker.

Ryan "Ohmwrecker" Lord had been a member of what would come to be known as the Banana Bus Squad (a team made up of VanossGaming and friends that would play games like Call of Duty together); however, he was ousted back in 2020, following years of what he cited as fat-shaming and homophobia.

The relationship between Lord and several members of the Banana Bus Squad, including H20 Delirious, would remain strained for years to come.

Back in 2020, it came out that fellow Banana Bus Squad member Craig "Mini Ladd" Thompson had been accused of pedophilia, and Lui "Lui Calibre" Pablo saw allegations of mental abuse levied at him.

Both Thompson and Pablo were ousted from the group, and Ohmwrecker also distanced himself from the content creation team as a result.

Fast forward to May 2021, and Ohmwrecker would come back on the scene, this time, though, alleging the entire VanossGaming team (including H20 Delirious) of being a pedophilia ring.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Ohmwrecker accused Delirious and co. of knowing Mini Ladd and Lui Calibre's transgressions prior to them becoming public and doing nothing.

He continued this barrage of accusations, publicly posting a true story about H2O Delirious online in which the YouTuber was talking to a minor, though Delirious (at the time) was unaware she was underage.

This ultimately led to a legal battle between Ohmwrecker and H2O Delirious, in which Delirious accused the former Banana Bus Squad member of "portray[ing] him in a false light, defamed him, interfered with his business prospects, and intentionally caused him severe emotional distress" (via Case Text).

In April 2024, Ohmwrecker posted on X (formerly Twitter) with an update on the case, saying they had settled the litigation:

"I am writing to inform my fans and the gaming community that H2ODelirious and I have settled the litigation between us. The terms of the settlement are confidential, and we have agreed that neither of us will comment or post about the dispute. We ask our fans to respect our privacy and help us move forward."

Through all of this H2O Delirious has not gone anywhere, consistently posting videos on his personal YouTube channel despite all the drama.

H20 Delirious' Twitter Ban Explained

While H20 Delirious has maintained a presence on YouTube through all the drama online, he has not been present on X for quite some time.

The online creator's account was suspended from the social media platform in 2021; however, the exact specifics behind the move have not been made public.

It is assumed H2O Delirious' Twitter suspension was connected to the drama with Ohmwrecker, but that has not been confirmed.

He has, however, continued to post on Instagram, for fans who want to follow the gaming YouTuber on social media.

H20 Delirious can be followed now on YouTube and Instagram.