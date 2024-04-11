The time has come to analyze the story and intrigue in Netflix's new documentary, What Jennifer Did, including its cast of real people.

What Jennifer Did takes fans on a trip back to 2010 in Markham, Ontario, Canada, where a young girl's mother was shot and killed before her father was shot and went into a coma.

This all ties into an unexpected story involving drugs, lies, and deception, as fans learn who exactly was supposed to die and who was supposed to live.

What Jennifer Did debuted on Netflix on April 10.

Real People in the Cast of Netflix's What Jennifer Did

Jennifer Pan

Jennifer Pan

Jennifer Pan is a young Canadian girl who witnessed her mother being murdered and her father being shot in the head, describing her experience to the police after the incident.

However, as the documentary moves along, fans learn that Jennifer was not an innocent victim in this incident, revealing that she was involved in setting up this crime.

Lying to the police on numerous occasions, her endgame was to have the relationship she wanted with her boyfriend. She attempted to take her own parents' lives to get the life she wanted on her own, leaving viewers and other interviewees shocked when the truth was revealed.

Danny Wong

Danny Wong

Danny Wong is revealed to have been Jennifer Pan's ex-boyfriend, who was in a relationship with her for seven years.

Due to him being a drug dealer, Jennifer's parents were adamant that she not be with him, with investigators believing early on that he could be the reason her parents were targeted.

Even after finding himself in a relationship with another girl, his past with Jennifer caught up to him as he remained deeply entangled in her story with her parents' murder.

Detective Bill Courtice

Detective Bill Courtice

Detective Bill Courtice worked as the lead investigator in the murder of Jennifer Pan's parents, being assigned to the case after hearing about a double shooting in the low-crime area of Markham.

His duty was to do a full analysis of Jennifer and her family as he worked to figure out the details of the crime and who was involved with the murder.

Admitting how difficult it is to get suspects and victims to open up and discuss their trauma, he quickly gets to the bottom of the case, sharing his shock to find out who was really behind the Pan family's assault.

Detective Alan Cooke

Detective Alan Cooke

Detective Alan Cooke worked as the Homicide Investigator on the murder case surrounding Jennifer Pan and her parents.

Learning about her mother's murder and the injuries to her father, Cooke questioned whether there was something in Jennifer or her parents' personal lives that led to the attack on them.

Inspector Fred Moffatt

Inspector Fred Moffatt

Inspector Fred Moffatt is an officer with the York regional police who appeared in one short clip detailing the incident at the Pans' house the night it happened.

He gave details to the press about everything that happened, confirming the homicide and the injury while explaining that they did not have much to go on at that time.

Detective Deborah Gladding

Detective Deborah Gladding

Detective Deborah Gladding served as the Victim Liaison Officer, the main point of contact for victims in cases like this one, being on call for anybody involved to reach out to her.

She connects quickly with Jennifer as she helps her handle the trauma of her parents' murder

However, once she learns that Jennifer orchestrated the entire scheme, she surprisingly relates to the killer and almost understands why she made those decisions.

Detective David MacDonald

Detective David MacDonald

Detective David MacDonald is a Field Investigator who works the case, initially conducting a large-scale canvass in and around the Pans' neighborhood after Jennifer's parents are killed.

He spends the hours and days after hearing about the case searching the area for both information and evidence that may be important to finding the identity of the real killer.

Hong Ngo

Hong Ngo

Hong Ngo introduces herself as an old family friend of the Pan family, connecting to them through their shared Vietnamese background.

Sharing details about the family, she could not understand why the attack came their way, expressing heartfelt emotion after being at their house for get-togethers and dinner on numerous occasions.

Nam Nguyen

Nam Nguyen

Name Nguyen is a friend of Jennifer's who attended high school with her, often going skating together or to the movies and describing her as somebody great to talk to.

He described feeling uneasy about her relationship with Danny, noting how things started off great before their emotions ranged wildly high or low with each other all the time.

Speaking on the high-stress atmosphere he, Jennifer, and their classmates experienced in high school, he saw the toll it took on his friend as her relationship with her parents devolved.

Fernando Baldassini

Fernando Baldassini

Fernando Baldassini was Jennifer's piano teacher throughout her youth, hosting the young girl at his house for lessons once her parents got more strict with her schedule.

He described her as an exceptional pianist, recalling her winning countless awards as her parents spent thousands of dollars on competitions where she performed excellently.

He also saw the ramifications of her parents getting more strict with her, witnessing her sobbing with him on multiple occasions as she wanted to keep her relationship with her boyfriend alive.

What Jennifer Did is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other Netflix documentaries below:

Full Cast of Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer on Netflix: Meet Real People in Documentary Series (Photos)

Full Cast of The Outreau Case on Netflix: Meet the Real People In 'French Nightmare' Docuseries (Photos)

Full Cast of The Program 2024 on Netflix: Meet the Real People In New Ivy Ridge Documentary Series