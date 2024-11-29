Netflix's Warrior Nun abruptly ended after Season 2, but there is hope for fans with details of a new movie trilogy emerging that will continue the story of Ben Dunn's comic book character on-screen.

4 Details About the Upcoming Warrior Nun Movie

Netflix

Warrior Nun Season 3 Isn't Happening, but There's Still Hope

Warrior Nun‘s first season was released on Netflix in 2020, followed by a second in 2022. The series starred Alba Baptista as Ava, a 19-year-old who becomes part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword and helps them to fight demons on Earth.

While the series garnered a large fanbase, Netflix ultimately decided to scrap the show after Season 2.

This inspired a "#SaveWarriorNun" movement from the fans, which may have worked, although perhaps not in the way many expected.

Warrior Nun is Coming Back as A Movie Trilogy

While Netflix has not renewed Warrior Nun for Season 3, producer Dean English did take to YouTube to announce in August 2023 that the IP would be coming back as "a trilogy of motion pictures:"

"I am very happy to announce that ‘Warrior Nun’ is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three."

The producer said he could not reveal any further details given the ongoing writer's and actor's guild strikes occurring in Hollywood at the time of the announcement.

It's Unclear if The Warrior Nun Movie Will Continue the Netflix Show

While the end of Warrior Nun Season 2 on Netflix left things open-ended for Ava and the rest of the characters, it remains unclear whether the planned movie trilogy intends to continue this plot or begin a new adaptation with whole new story and characters.

In his initial announcement, English hinted at a Warrior Nun "universe being launched" with the new projects intended to include characters fans are familiar with:

"Some may ask does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched with ‘Warrior Nun’ which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know? The answer to that question is - yes."

This answer keeps it vague about what direction Warrior Nun will go in its movie trilogy and whether any of the actors could reprise their roles from the Netflix series.

It also remains unclear whether Netflix is at all involved in the new movie trilogy. If not this may mean the existing series' rights are tied up at the streamer, requiring the new Warrior Nun trilogy to adapt different parts of the original comic universe to avoid infringing on any infringements.

This has led to some controversy among fans as many were hoping their efforts of support would go towards a renewal of the series they know and love rather than a complete reboot.

The Warrior Nun Trilogy is Unfortunately Still in Early Development

The Warrior Nun movies were recently put in jeopardy after the production company behind the upcoming trilogy, Productivity Media Inc., had its CEO suspended due to allegations of financial mismanagement.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed a company representative of PMI said there is an "ongoing confidential investigation" involving the CEO William Santor, who is "on a temporary leave of absence" as Pricewaterhouse Coopers audited the production company's books.

Following this hurdle, English addressed the situation on the fan-run Warrior Nun blog saying "dreams come crashing down, and the suspension of this person we trusted has been a significant blow."

However, the producer, who has been working on the Warrior Nun IP for ten years, said that he had hope for the future of the project, saying "each time things seem hopeless, [Warrior Nun] keep coming back":

"It has been my experience that this is the one project that keeps on going no matter how many hurdles it encounters. Instead, each time things seem hopeless, it keeps coming back in new iterations..."

These comments make it unclear whether Warrior Nun will continue with its planned trilogy of movies or could perhaps come out in the future in a different form and medium.

Warrior Nun is available to stream on Netflix.