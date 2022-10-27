Warner Bros. Pushing The Batman for 15 Oscar Categories

The Batman introduced a new take on the Dark Knight by introducing Robert Pattinson's titular hero in a fresh iteration of Gotham City filled with interesting supporting characters.
Set in a universe outside the DCU, the movie delivered a unique take on the Caped Crusader as it firmly focused on its detective element while putting Bruce Wayne's second year into his heroic antics into the forefront.
The early buzz surrounding The Batman was overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising Reeves' deep dive into the world of Bruce Wayne. When the DC flick premiered globally, fans took to social media to offer their high praises toward Pattinson's portrayal and the movie's realistic take on crime-fighting.
As a result, many have speculated if The Batman would be a contender for an Academy Award. And now, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is on board with that idea.
Warner Bros. Going All-Out for The Batman's Oscars Campaign
Warner Bros. officially revealed their Oscars campaign for Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman ahead of next year's awards ceremony.
Reeves is being pushed for the Best Director award while Pattinson is up for the Best Actor. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright are all up for consideration for Best Supporting Actor.
Veteran composer Michael Giacchino will also be campaigning for Best Original Score for his work on the super-powered epic.
15 categories have been submitted for consideration, highlighting 31 members of the cast and crew.
Here's the full list:
BEST PICTURE
- DYLAN CLARK, p.g.a.
- MATT REEVES, p.g.a.
BEST DIRECTOR
- MATT REEVES
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Written by
- MATT REEVES & PETER CRAIG
BEST ACTOR
- ROBERT PATTINSON
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- ZOË KRAVITZ
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- PAUL DANO
- JEFFREY WRIGHT
- JOHN TURTURRO
- PETER SARSGAARD
- BARRY KEOGHAN
- ANDY SERKIS
- COLIN FARRELL
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- GREIG FRASER, ASC, ACS
BEST FILM EDITING
- WILLIAM HOY, ACE
- TYLER NELSON
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
- JAMES CHINLUND
Set Decorator
- LEE SANDALES
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- JACQUELINE DURRAN
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Makeup Designer
- NAOMI DONNE
Prosthetics Design –The Penguin & Unseen Arkham Prisoner
- MIKE MARINO
Hair Designer
- ZOE TAHIR
BEST SOUND
Production Sound Mixer
- STUART WILSON AMPS CAS
Supervising Sound Editors
- WILLIAM FILES MPSE
- DOUGLAS MURRAY
Re-Recording Mixers
- ANDY NELSON
- WILLIAM FILES CAS
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
- DAN LEMMON
- RUSSELL EARL
- ANDERS LANGLANDS
Special Effects Supervisor
- DOMINIC TUOHY
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- MICHAEL GIACCHINO
Will The Batman Win an Oscar?
While the superhero movie genre has had a major uphill battle in terms of winning awards like the prestigious Oscars, Marvel Studios' Black Panther and Joker proved that such a project can win this distinct accolade.
Given the hype surrounding The Batman, one would think that the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson-led movie has a decent chance, considering that others have even pointed out that it already surpassed Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.
Looking at its strengths, it's possible that the film would at least be nominated for several categories like Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.
Michael Giacchino's incredible score clearly stands out while Greg Frasier's stunning cinematography perfectly complements the movie's detective element while the production design managed to showcase the gritty Gotham City.
While the performances of Pattinson and Paul Dano are commendable, there are other strong contenders that are fighting for that coveted Best Actor award, such as Brendan Fraser (Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), and
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin).
The Batman is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.