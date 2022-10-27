Warner Bros. Pushing The Batman for 15 Oscar Categories

The Batman introduced a new take on the Dark Knight by introducing Robert Pattinson's titular hero in a fresh iteration of Gotham City filled with interesting supporting characters.

Set in a universe outside the DCU, the movie delivered a unique take on the Caped Crusader as it firmly focused on its detective element while putting Bruce Wayne's second year into his heroic antics into the forefront.

The early buzz surrounding The Batman was overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising Reeves' deep dive into the world of Bruce Wayne. When the DC flick premiered globally, fans took to social media to offer their high praises toward Pattinson's portrayal and the movie's realistic take on crime-fighting.

As a result, many have speculated if The Batman would be a contender for an Academy Award. And now, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is on board with that idea.

Warner Bros. Going All-Out for The Batman's Oscars Campaign

DC

Warner Bros. officially revealed their Oscars campaign for Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman ahead of next year's awards ceremony.

Reeves is being pushed for the Best Director award while Pattinson is up for the Best Actor. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright are all up for consideration for Best Supporting Actor.

Veteran composer Michael Giacchino will also be campaigning for Best Original Score for his work on the super-powered epic.

15 categories have been submitted for consideration, highlighting 31 members of the cast and crew.

Here's the full list:

BEST PICTURE

DYLAN CLARK, p.g.a.

MATT REEVES, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

MATT REEVES

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Written by

MATT REEVES & PETER CRAIG

BEST ACTOR

ROBERT PATTINSON

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ZOË KRAVITZ

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

PAUL DANO

JEFFREY WRIGHT

JOHN TURTURRO

PETER SARSGAARD

BARRY KEOGHAN

ANDY SERKIS

COLIN FARRELL

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

GREIG FRASER, ASC, ACS

BEST FILM EDITING

WILLIAM HOY, ACE

TYLER NELSON

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

JAMES CHINLUND

Set Decorator

LEE SANDALES

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

JACQUELINE DURRAN

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Makeup Designer

NAOMI DONNE

Prosthetics Design –The Penguin & Unseen Arkham Prisoner

MIKE MARINO

Hair Designer

ZOE TAHIR

BEST SOUND

Production Sound Mixer

STUART WILSON AMPS CAS

Supervising Sound Editors

WILLIAM FILES MPSE

DOUGLAS MURRAY

Re-Recording Mixers

ANDY NELSON

WILLIAM FILES CAS

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Supervisors

DAN LEMMON

RUSSELL EARL

ANDERS LANGLANDS

Special Effects Supervisor

DOMINIC TUOHY

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

MICHAEL GIACCHINO

Will The Batman Win an Oscar?

While the superhero movie genre has had a major uphill battle in terms of winning awards like the prestigious Oscars, Marvel Studios' Black Panther and Joker proved that such a project can win this distinct accolade.

Given the hype surrounding The Batman, one would think that the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson-led movie has a decent chance, considering that others have even pointed out that it already surpassed Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

Looking at its strengths, it's possible that the film would at least be nominated for several categories like Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

Michael Giacchino's incredible score clearly stands out while Greg Frasier's stunning cinematography perfectly complements the movie's detective element while the production design managed to showcase the gritty Gotham City.

While the performances of Pattinson and Paul Dano are commendable, there are other strong contenders that are fighting for that coveted Best Actor award, such as Brendan Fraser (Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), and

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin).

The Batman is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.