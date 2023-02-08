WandaVision Director Reacts to Wanda's Controversial Villain Twist In the MCU

After moving Wanda Maximoff further along on her hero's journey in WandaVision, director Matt Shakman reflected on her turn to the dark side in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Scarlet Witch took a shocking direction towards villainy in Doctor Strange 2, diving into the Darkhold's teachings to look for a way to be with her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, after losing them in the final episode of WandaVision. And even though she attempted to correct her ways while taking down Mount Wundagore, she wreaked havoc across multiple universes, taking out a number of powerful characters in her path.

Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron commented on this unexpected twist shortly after the movie's release, explaining that he felt it was earned after she obtained the Darkhold and realized the hypocrisy in her decisions compared to the sequel's heroes.

Now, the director of her Phase 4 Disney+ series shared his own thoughts on the matter after leading the way on Wanda's first MCU solo project.

Matt Shakman Addresses Wanda's Villainous Path

Speaking with ComicBook.com, WandaVision director Matt Shakman looked back Wanda Maximoff's transition into becoming the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Shakman reminisced on chatting with Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron and director Sam Raimi about creating the visuals for the movie, particularly with Elizabeth Olsen's costume and the Darkhold. While he noted that he was "aware of...the conversation" regarding Wanda's character change, he simply explained that he was proud of Olsen for all the work she put in with him on the Disney+ show:

"I talked a lot to Michael Waldron and I talked to Sam Raimi and we also shared lots of the art department as we were creating the Darkhold and her costume and other things that would continue on, so there was a lot of synergy on it. I'm aware of, certainly, the conversation on the internet about Wanda and her character. I'm so proud of everything we did on 'WandaVision.' That show is really special, working with Lizzie, and telling that story was so unique and fun."

He also looked at the MCU as a whole in terms of switching directors on each project, particularly as he moves on from WandaVision to 2025's Fantastic Four reboot. Shakman made it clear that the MCU's creatives "have to pass the baton," going hard during their own time with Marvel before passing the responsibility to others:

"When you're in this universe, you have to pass the baton. That's part of the joy of being in the MCU, you run as hard and as fast as you can when it's your section of the race and then you pass the baton and it's on to others to tell that story. I think they made decisions they needed to make to make that story work and I thought it was a super entertaining movie."

WandaVision Director Supports Olsen's Efforts

While Matt Shakman is well aware of the debates regarding Wanda's switch from hero to villain, he focused on the pride he felt in bringing Marvel Studios' first Disney+ show to the small screen. He specifically touched on Olsen's performance as the Scarlet Witch in this show, as she fully evolved into her superhero persona, even if her next appearance in Doctor Strange 2 took her down her darkest path yet against Benedict Cumberbatch's master magician.

Olsen's latest appearance ended with Wanda Maximoff seemingly dying at Mount Wundagore, although most fans are convinced that she found a way to survive that incident and went into hiding in an unknown location. When she will come back into play is a complete mystery, but hopefully, she'll find her way back onto the heroes' side when that day comes.

WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now streaming on Disney+.