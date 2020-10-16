WandaVision: Disney+ Seemingly Confirms December Release for Marvel Series

Before there was even a trailer for WandaVision, Disney had announced that the show would release before the end of this year. When the first trailer for WandaVision debuted without a release month, only saying "Coming Soon," fans were left to wonder if WandaVision would actually manage to release before the end of the year.

Fans got their answer hours later when the landing page for WandaVision displayed a release date for December 2020. Considering how often these dates have changed and that the trailer itself lacked this date, fans thought it was merely a placeholder rather than set in stone.

NEWS

In Disney’s monthly video announcements for upcoming releases on Disney+, it was confirmed that WandaVision would not be among the new content coming this November. Given that Disney had previously confirmed that WandaVision would come out this year, this new promo now seemingly confirms the show's release in December.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Due to WandaVision going unmentioned in Disney's monthly announcement video for new content on Disney+ for November, it makes the early speculation of the show releasing on November 27 false. Another possibility is, when taking into consideration that November 27 date, that WandaVision could release in early December. This would make sense, as it would be just before The Mandalorian would finish its second season on December 18, 2020.

Another time for its release, which seems the most likely, would be Christmas Day, a week after the second season of The Mandalorian will have finished. This is the same day as Pixar's animated movie Soul, which would provide even more incentive for old subscribers to stay on and would bring in new subscribers before New Year's.