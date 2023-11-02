Marvel Admits It Messed Up 1 Wanda Detail In WandaVision Episode 5

Marvel Studios admitted that it messed up one Wanda detail in her Disney+ series WandaVision—specifically in Episode 5.

Many people consider the half-hour series to be one of the best MCU projects the streaming service commissioned. Even so, it's certainly not a flawless piece of storytelling.

In fact, its finale is often lauded as being quite messy. Even the show's creator, Jac Schaeffer, admitted that the story's final installment could have been executed a little cleaner.

But while everyone was focused on those bigger issues, many might have missed this small detail that doesn't quite line up.

WandaVision Episode 5's Little Wanda Error

The Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe - An Official Timeline book was released, and it revealed a mistake made regarding Wanda's birthday in WandaVision Episode 5 - "On a Very Special Episode..."

Throughout the information-filled guide, there's a fun ongoing gag where Miss Minutes from Loki will pop up and comment on small gaffs or continuity hiccups throughout the entire MCU.

When readers get to 2023, there's one particular note from Miss Minutes, labeled as a "Redline Alert," that points out how F.B.I. Jimmy Woo mentions Wanda's birth year in Episode 5, only for him to reveal a classified SWORD file that immediately contradicts that:

“Howdy! In a briefing to the security team, F.B.I. Agent Jimmy Woo says Wanda and her brother Pietro were born in Sokovia in 1989 to Iryna and Olek Maximoff, but the classified S.W.O.R.D. file he shows them cites her birth year as 1988. Heavens to Betsy! Which is right? It’s hard to know for sure because so many records were destroyed during Sokovia’s conflicts—but that’s just me speculating. We’ll dive a little deeper to see what we can find.”

Miss Minutes does luckily provide a plausible explanation for the mistake, stating that many public records were destroyed in Sokovia. It looks like those wanting to know Wanda's real birthday will have to ask her themselves.

WandaVision's Other Mistakes on Disney+

While it's always fun to find those little mistakes, this particular hiccup was likely of little consequence for fans watching. After all, WandaVision had bigger problems to contend with.

Another notable issue audiences had with the Elizabeth Olsen-led series, judging by the reaction from fans, was the big Ralph Bohner twist with Evan Peter's character—which was extremely disappointing across the board. Many are hoping that Marvel Studios can right it in a future project, like they did with The Mandarin in Shang-Chi.

Maybe the character will show up in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and be revealed to be more than a joke.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.