Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly Vivian Musk), has debunked claims by her father spouted in a recent interview.

Vivian Musk (20) is the estranged daughter of the Tesla Motors and X (formerly Twitter) CEO who has drawn the ire of her father over the last few years after coming out as transgender.

Elon Musk, who is no stranger to controversial opinions, has commented on Vivian's transition many times, including during a recent interview with Daily Wire where he claimed she had been "killed" by the "woke mind virus."

Daughter Fires Back at Elon Musk

Vivian Jenna Wilson

Following a controversial interview where X CEO Elon Musk publicly disowned his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson (Vivian Musk), the 20-year-old has clapped back at her dad in a biting thread online.

Posting from her Threads account @vivllainous, Vivian denied several claims from her father, including one where he said she was "born gay and slightly autistic," used to pick out dress wear for him and call it "fabulous," and had a "love of musicals & theaters," all while he deadnamed the trans woman online:

"[Vivian] was born gay and slightly autistic , two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria. I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!', as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl."

Vivian Musk called her father's remarks "entirely fake" and cited the purpose of his comments as "a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points:"

"This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f***ing story."

She pointedly called out that she did "not have a 'love of musicals & theatre' when [she] was four" because "[she] was f***ing four:"

"I did not have a 'love of musicals & theatre' when I was four, because y’know… I was f***ing four. I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre."

The 20-year-old shared a similar sentiment about the "pick[ing] out clothes" comment from her father, saying, again, she would have been much too young to even know the word, "fabulous:"

"I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the f***. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four. Like this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am."

"This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this," Musk reiterated, slamming her father for not knowing what her experience was like as a child because he "quite simply wasn’t there:"

"This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general."

She closed by saying that "[she is] legally recognized as a woman in the state of California" and her estranged father (and chronically online internet cretin) should "Go touch some f***ing grass:"

"As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f***ing grass."

Wilson has long resented her father, famously cutting off communication with him years ago and ditching his last name, going instead by Vivian Jenna Wilson. She is the oldest of Musk's nine known children.

Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly Vivian Musk) can be followed online on Threads.

