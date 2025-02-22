A New Austin, Texas UFO Video Has Gone Viral - But Is It Real?

Austin, Texas has been the subject of many viral UFO sighting videos, but the truth behind these involves some mix of AI, online trolling, and Elon Musk.

Texas' Viral UFO Explosion Clip Has the Internet Wondering - What Happened?

Social media users have been left stunned by viral videos of a giant UFO that was supposedly recorded over Austin, Texas. Clips have circulated on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more, leading to questions from many.

By all accounts, the viral videos all appear to be fake and were presumably generated with AI or VFX. There have been no reports from credible news outlets of such sightings or any major disasters that could possibly resemble a UFO.

Furthermore, many of the videos contain audio from other videos, making their fakeness only clearer. Some claim to have been warned by law enforcement to stop filming or to have received government emergency alerts, however, no such warning has been issued.

Other videos of the supposed sci-fi phenomena only make it clear this was nothing more than a viral hoax as its fiery hornets' nest appearance is shown more clearly.

While the term UFO has become almost synonymous with alien spacecraft, its true meaning, "unidentified flying object," can apply to any unexplainable entity found in the skies. Most of these UFOs are explained away as balloons, drones, aircraft, birds, light phenomena, and other everyday occurrences (via the U.S. Air Force).

There have been an increasing number of UFO sightings over the U.S., especially in Texas, in recent years. But many of these are actually the fault of Elon Musk and SpaceX - and, no, there are no signs of an alien conspiracy.

From his support of Donald Trump to disowning his transgender daughter Vivian Musk, the SpaceX boss has become a rather controversial figure in recent years, and his involvement in UFO scares will undoubtedly do little to help that.

SpaceX CEO Musk is on a mission to build a satellite internet system called Starlink which provides connectivity to remote and underserved areas. The program launched in 2019 and now has over 7000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Sightings of these satellites, either launching or hovering in space, are often confused with UFOs. While in flight these satellites form a string of tiny lights in the sky that some may mistake for a sci-fi anomaly or alien contact.

In November 2024, WFAA shared a video of space debris burning up in the skies as it entered the atmosphere above Dallas, Texas. This was believed to be one of Musk's Starlink satellites, which have a five-year lifespan from launch before they are deorbited and burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

But alas, Americans can breathe easily for now as there have been no credible alien UFO sightings and there is no need to prepare for an Independence Day scenario