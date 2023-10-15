Virgin River Season 5 Part 2's Historic Time Jump Confirmed by Producer

Virgin River executive producer Patrick Sean Smith explained the historic time jump of Season 5 Part 2 and why it is important.

The hit Netflix series finished the first part of Season 5 in September with many cliffhangers, such as the identity of Mel's father and Jack's reaction to Calvin being the father of Charmaine's baby.

The good news is that Part 2 is just around the corner, and it is expected to answer some burning questions.

Marketing for Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 has been ramping up. Alongside a trailer, Netflix also released the first official photos from the two-part episode that will premiere on November 30.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2's Time Jump Makes History

Netflix

In an interview with Glamour, Virgin River executive producer Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that the series will feature the biggest time jump of the series so far, jumping from Labor Day to Christmas.

While admitting that he "joked" about it with the team, Smith teased that "there are many surprises" to come in the two-parter that will propel the series into Season 6:

"We've joked about it. We've been like, 'We're jumping seven seasons of 'Virgin River!'' With that said, I think there are many surprises still to come in the holiday episodes that then propel us into season six. It's definitely not just a two-off. It's still tied into the serialized stories."

In Virgin River Season 5 Part 1, Jack told Mel that a farm was a great place to start a family before saying that it was also the perfect setting for a wedding.

This revelation hinted that a wedding might be in the cards for Season 5 Part 2.

However, Smith confirmed that a wedding will not happen in the two-parter, but he did tease that someone might give birth:

"You won't get a wedding, but you may or may not get a birth or two. The two episodes are packed. They touch on all the characters' lives. It's feel-good."

The historic time jump came after several occurrences in the past seasons.

Virgin River Seasons 1 to 5 takes place over months, and this is mainly because of Charmaine's pregnancy (yes, she has been pregnant in the show for all five seasons).

Still, there are time jumps throughout the seasons.

Virgin River Season 3's premiere featured a three-week time jump after Jack was shot in the Season 2 finale.

In a separate interview with Glamour in July 2022, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel in the series, confirmed that there was a tiny time jump of "around seven to 14 days" between Seasons 3 and 4:

“I think it’s around seven to 14 days. Somewhere in that zone.”

What Will Happen in Virgin River Season 5 Part 2?

Virgin River's historic time jump from Labor Day to Christmas between Season 5 Parts 1 and 2 allows the characters to grow while also setting up an interesting batch of new stories.

In fact, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2023, Virgin River director Gail Harvey teased that "some storylines are tied up in a very emotional way" in Season 5 Part 2:

"There's some very beautiful things and some storylines are tied up in a very emotional way. There's Christmas trees, there's ice skating, there's lovely Christmas gifts, there's dinners, and there's family dysfunction dynamics that we can all relate to at Christmas. And a lot of moving things."

From a potential reunion between Mel and his mystery father to a possible redemption arc for Calvin since he is the dad of Charmaine's twins, the two-part holiday episodes are poised to give some sense of resolution while also setting up key stories in Virgin River Season 6.

Meanwhile, the fact that the episodes are set at Christmas means that their overall theme will be less heavy in terms of emotional stakes, with the two-parter likely serving as a breather for diehard fans of the show who simply want a good time ahead of the next season.

Interestingly, in the same interview with Glamour, Smith pointed out that there's "a little more comedy" in Season 5 Part 2:

"The holiday episodes are a little bit lighter, and we wanted to play a little more comedy after the weight of this season. It felt like, if we're going to give a holiday gift to the audience, let's make it a fun one."

Hopefully, the final two episodes of Season 5 present a worthwhile ending before moving on to Season 6.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 premieres on November 30 on Netflix.