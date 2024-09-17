Disney is getting in on the themed popcorn bucket action with a Vampire Stitch bucket that fans will be able to collect for the Halloween season.

Themed popcorn buckets have recently become a major trend in the film industry, with many major productions such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice receiving their own unique buckets to commemorate the release of the respective movie.

However, Disney Parks are now jumping at the opportunity to release their own bucket themed after a Halloween version of one of the company's most popular characters.

Where To Buy Disney's Vampire Stitch Popcorn Bucket

In a recently released promotional video from Disney Parks via Instagram, it was revealed that a Vampire Stitch popcorn bucket would be available for purchase sometime around the Halloween 2024 season.

Disney Parks

The video gave fans a full look at what the bucket looks like, with it basically being Stitch with a vampire/Dracula cape on and holding a trick-or-treating jack-o-lantern pail.

At Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland in California, fans will be able to exclusively get the popcorn buckets on September 12-15 from three different locations in person at the park, or through a mobile order.

The three locations for those specific dates are below:

Corn Dog Castle

Hollywood Lounge

Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield

However, beginning September 16, the buckets will be available for mobile order or can be purchased in person at more locations in the park.

The locations they will be available beginning September 16 are below:

Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant

Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield

Popcorn at Pixar Pier

Smokejumpers Grill

Select Outdoor Vending Locations

It is important to note that the Vampire Stitch popcorn buckets will also be available for purchase on Disney cruises and at Disney World parks but at a later date.

While many fans will undoubtedly want to get their hands on a Vampire Stitch popcorn bucket, that is not the only Halloween-themed snack collectible that Disney is releasing for the 2024 Halloween season, as they also revealed the Halloween Alien Sipper cup.

Where To Buy Disney's Halloween Alien Sipper Cup

Like the Vampire Stitch popcorn bucket, Disney Parks also unveiled (via Instagram) a Halloween-themed cup called the Halloween Alien Sipper.

Disney Parks

These cups are designed to look like the aliens (also known as Little Green Men) from Toy Story but with a bit of a twist.

Instead of being a cup that represents the normal alien, the Halloween version is wearing a Buzz Lightyear suit and holding a jack-o-lantern trick-or-treating pail.

The Halloween Alien Sipper will be available for mobile order and at Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland beginning September 12.

However, if purchased in person, they can only be bought from specific locations within the park.

The Halloween Alien Sipper will be available at the locations below:

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta

Chiller Cart

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fairfax Market

Hollywood Lounge

Smokejumpers Grill

Select Outdoor Vending Locations

Like the Vampire Stitch popcorn buckets, the Halloween Alien Sipper will be available on Disney cruises and at Disney World parks at a later date.

Lilo & Stitch, the Toy Story franchise, and Disney's Halloween projects are available to stream on Disney+.