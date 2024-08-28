Following the debut of The Umbrella Academy Season 4, questions are beginning to pop up about why the Netflix series was cancelled ahead of Season 5.

Based on a unique set of comics written by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows seven powered people taken in and trained by a billionaire after his death. Season 4 delivered a six-episode slate instead of the 10 episodes in each of the first three seasons.

Although this latest season featured an outstanding cast of characters and actors, these new episodes officially mark the end of the story for Netflix and the Umbrella Academy team.

Why Were Umbrella Academy Season 5 Plans Cancelled?

In August 2022, Netflix officially renewed The Umbrella Academy for its fourth season. The report also confirmed that Season 4 would be the final set of episodes for this story, although fans are still wondering why that call was made.

Speaking with TVLine in June 2022, creator Steve Blackman explained that he pitched four seasons to Netflix when he originally had the idea for the series:

"I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go. I pitched them Season 4, and I know the beginning, middle and end [of it]. When I started the show, I really only knew the first four seasons in my mind."

He admitted that comic author Gerard Way "wants to do stuff for another decade" and has plans "to do volumes and volumes" of stories. However, even if that comic run continues, Blackman clarified that he has what he believes "is an end to the TV show."

While "Netflix may want more than that," the creator had "a sweet thought" on where he believes the story will end and the path to get there.

On the other hand, some of the show's cast revealed in a chat with People in August 2024 that it was their decision to end the show before Season 5.

Ritu Arya admitted there was "more to explore" for her character and others but explained how the show is "exactly what it's supposed to be" with its quick pace:

"I think there was more to explore, especially for me, with the Lila/Five stuff in the subway, all these different worlds. I would've loved to have got to explore that so much more. I think it's such a cool concept, but it goes so quickly, and it's exactly what it's supposed to be."

Star Justin Min credited the global COVID-19 pandemic and the writers'/actors' strikes for delaying the series so much as they spent almost "a year gap between each of the seasons."

He felt ending the series at four seasons "was the right decision" so that the storylines and mysteries could be brought to an end:

"So many things happened, obviously, the main one being the pandemic and the strike and it delaying things. We almost spent a year gap between each of the seasons. Someone like Aidan, he's literally grown right before our eyes. We knew at a certain point it was going to become unsustainable for us to draw this process out. I think ending it at four was the right decision and closing up all those storylines and questions that fans have had over the years."

How Did Fans React to Umbrella Academy Ending?

While the cast felt comfortable ending Umbrella Academy after four seasons, the reaction to the series' closing episodes was far from positive. That started on Rotten Tomatoes, where Season 4 has only a 17% Audience Meter rating against a 61% Tomatometer score (as of August 13).

Per The Independent, fans destroyed the new season on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was a "terrible final season" and "absolutely horrendous." One user even said Season 4 would go down as "one of the most disappointing show endings in history."

One specific plot point fans chided was the romance between Five and Lila, with some calling it "completely unnecessary." Another user even asked for an apology from the writers, saying they were "cringing so hard."

Comic artist and co-producer Gabriel Bá spoke about continuing the series on the page with ComicBook, noting that she was "working on the fourth volume of Umbrella [Academy]:"

"We're working on more 'Umbrella.' I have more projects going on. Yeah, we're working on the fourth volume of 'Umbrella.'"

However, when that new volume would be released is a mystery:

"I don't know. We are working on it. So, that's what I have to take care of."

While Umbrella Academy appears to be at an end after being cancelled, fans will be anxious to see if and when the story will continue either on screen or in its source material.

All four seasons of Umbrella Academy are streaming on Netflix:

