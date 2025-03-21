Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter Movie Demand Has Now Hit an All-Time High Due to This New Taylor Lautner-Starring Concept Trailer

A new concept trailer for a Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter movie has demand through the roof for an addition to the Twilight films.

Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter Movie Concept Trailer Explained

Twilight

YouTuber KH Studios posted a concept trailer for what would be the newest movie in the long-running Twilight franchise titled The Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter.

The trailer features the return of classic characters like Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen, Taylor Lautner's Jacob Black, and Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan in a new werewolf/vampire-centric adventure.

On top of the trailer, the comments section is full of fans crying out for more movies from the Twilight saga.

@shaza6779 put it simply by saying, "Wish it was real."

@dallasrealestageagent09 shared the same sentiment in commenting, "I hope this is true. I’m a fan. But in the promo her parents had grey hair. Vampires don’t age."

Another "Can't wait to see it" came from YouTube user @annaseireklidou4270.

Important to remember is that this trailer is verifiably fake, as it was made by clipping past footage from the first five Twilight films.

Is There a Twilight 6 Movie?

As noted above, there are no concrete plans for Twilight 6.

In 2012, former Lionsgate executive Rob Friedman shared that the studio wanted to make a sixth movie with The Hollywood Reporter. However, making that movie depended on Twilight author Stephenie Meyer writing a fifth book in the series, for which Lionsgate would "be there to support her:"

"If she (Meyer) wishes to do it, we’ll be there to support her."

Per Variety, there was also interest in spin-offs from the Twilight saga as of 2017, according to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. He commented that there were "a lot more stories to be told" and that the studio was ready to contribute to the effort of bringing them to life when the time came:

"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories."

Unfortunately, these efforts never materialized, as Meyer did not write a fifth Twilight book. However, this did not stop fans from clamoring for more from the saga, as multiple fan-made Twilight trailers teased new additions to the franchise.

Interestingly, there is currently an animated series based on the Twilight books in the works from Netflix. This show will be based on Midnight Sun, Meyer's companion novel to the original series, which retells the story from Edward Cullen's perspective instead of Bella Swan's.

All five Twilight movies are steaming on Peacock with a subscription.