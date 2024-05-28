Speculation on a new Twilight movie, titled Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter, has fans asking if the franchise is continuing with a new release in 2024.

Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter Speculation Explored

Twilight

A new trailer on YouTube teased a potential sixth Twilight movie releasing in 2024, going under the title Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter.

The trailer shows Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black) in a new adventure, indicating a new war between vampires and werewolves in the making.

Unfortunately, this trailer can easily be debunked as fake, as certain characters are thrown in over fake backgrounds, and different characters' faces are layered onto different bodies.

Additionally, some of the footage of Pattinson is taken directly from his work in Christopher Nolan's 2020 movie Tenet.

On top of that, the trailer comes from a YouTube channel known for creating fake trailers for hypothetical movies, none of which are confirmed for development or release.

Is There a New Twilight Movie?

While Twilight 6 from the already-existing franchise is definitively not happening, Variety shared in March that an animated Twilight series is being developed.

Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns further confirmed this at the Morgan Stanley media conference, sharing confidence that there will be "a lot of interest in that."

Previously, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared that same sentiment on an earnings call with analysts in 2017 (via Variety). At the time, he expressed that there were "a lot more stories to be told" when the creators behind those stories were ready to move forward.

In 2016, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger only noted there was "a possibility" of more Twilight movies coming.

Speaking with ScreenDaily, the executive explained how the decision was up to Twilight book author Stephanie Meyer on whether she wanted to develop a new story:

"It’s a possibility. Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephenie. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her."

Currently, Meyer only has four Twilight books published, which were used as the inspiration behind the first five movies starring Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner.

Should a new movie come out, it would likely have to be based on a new book from Meyer, and there seem to be no plans for her to write a new addition to the saga anytime soon.

The five movies in the Twilight Saga are now streaming on Hulu.

