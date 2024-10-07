Tracker Season 2 is on its way back with new episodes as viewers get ready for the upcoming release schedule.

Tracker Season 2 kicked off filming in July, bringing back Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw for a new round of exciting adventures. Based on author Jeffrey Deaver's The Never Game, Hartley's character is an expert tracker known for finding missing persons all over the United States — for a hearty reward, at that.

Season 1 delivered 13 episodes (see the cast of the Tracker Season 1 finale here) due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strike. Now, Season 2 is set for a regular 22-episode network TV slate following Colter Shaw's next missing targets.

Tracker Season 2's Confirmed Release Schedule

CBS shared the confirmed release schedule for the first three episodes of Tracker Season 2.

Episode 1, titled "Out of the Past" will debut on CBS on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET before arriving on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET on Monday, October 14.

The episode will see Colter Shaw search for a missing family in Arkansas while finding out something shocking about the mother "that leads him into the world of organized crime:"

"While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop."

The following episode will be titled "Ontological Shock," and it will air first on CBS on Sunday, October 20 (8 p.m. ET) before hitting Paramount+ on Monday, October 21 (3 a.m. ET).

It is confirmed to bring back Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw from Season 1. As Colter winds up missing on one of his investigations, Fiona Rene's Reenie will recruit Russell for help on her own mission:

"When Colter goes missing during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help."

Episode 3 will then arrive the following week at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and on Monday, October 28 at 3 a.m. on Paramount+. The episode is titled "Bloodlines," but there is no synopsis available as of writing.

Season 1 of Tracker is available to stream on Paramount+. Season 2 will begin on CBS on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET.