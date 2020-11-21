Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Doctor Strange Composer Confirms MCU Return

Fans have been waiting with baited breath for more information on Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film. While we know some things about it, there’s so much that we don’t. What we do know for sure is that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be joining Peter Parker in his next adventure, and that Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro- though we don’t know if this is a new incarnation, or the same seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. That’s about it, aside from Peter Parker being on the run, of course. The title hasn’t even been revealed, despite production of the film having already commenced.

There are plenty of rumors flying around, so speculation is at an all-time high when it comes to what the mysterious third Spider-Man film will include. Some of the biggest rumors being talked about include the possibility of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up, the introduction of Kraven The Hunter, and possible crossovers with Sony’s current separate Spidey universe. Out of all of the upcoming MCU projects, this one certainly poses the most questions. While fans will have to wait on answers to those questions, we did get one little announcement.

NEWS

On November, Michael Giacchino announced on Twitter that he is officially returning to compose the third MCU solo Spider-Man film. His message read “Happy to be heading home again!”, accompanied by spider emojis and a set picture of Spider-Man himself wearing a face mask.

Happy to be heading home again!

🕷🕷🕷 pic.twitter.com/J9emhTgiVD — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) November 21, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

One of the strong points of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series was without a doubt its fantastic score. From the main theme that brings just the perfect amount of nostalgia, to the melodies of “Academic Decommitment” that are weaved throughout the films to create a playful high school atmosphere--the score is a defining element of MCU Spider-Man films. Not only is Michael Giacchino an incredible composer, but this will also be his third time scoring a MCU Spider-Man film.

What else can eagle eyed fans pull from this information? Well not much. It is interesting to note that Michael Giacchino also composed Doctor Strange--though that alone might not mean much given he also composed the first two Spidey films, which did not feature Doctor Strange.

With Doctor Strange in the fray this time around, who better to tackle the job than someone who has played a part in creating both worlds. At the very least, it's safe to say that we can expect the quality of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home to continue onward. Now if only Marvel could tell the world the title of the film that everyone is so eagerly anticipating.