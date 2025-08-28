Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Next Big TV Show After Loki Season 2 (And It Sounds Great)

The actor behind Marvel's God of Mischief turned God of Stories now has another story to tell, and it's well on its way. In a recent interview, Loki star Tom Hiddleston confirmed the upcoming release of The Night Manager Season 2.

In talking with BBC about the next season of The Night Manager, his first television series since 2023's Loki Season 2 on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston turned to the camera and offered audiences a confident, newsworthy update, saying, "Coming soon." While nine years separate Season 1 and the upcoming season, which wrapped production in August 2024 (via Variety), Hiddleston's update suggests a release date announcement is imminent.

Tom Hiddleston

Based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name, The Night Manager was first released in 2016 and followed Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a former British soldier and night manager of a luxury hotel, who is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Tom Hiddleston earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performance and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, the six-part series stars Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, Diego Calva, and Dave Harewood. BBC One and Amazon Prime Video officially renewed the acclaimed series for a second and third season in April 2024, with Diego Calva confirming another love-triangle story for the show's upcoming chapter. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Tom Hiddleston Set To Shine in Two Big Projects

Since Hiddleston last appeared onscreen as The Night Manager's Jonathan Pine, the actor has been busy playing Loki in at least three MCU films and two seasons of Loki for Disney+. Furthermore, he's expected to take part in the filming of Avengers: Doomsday (and reunite with Chris Hemsworth's Thor?), which arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

While Hiddleston's return to his award-winning role in The Night Manager suggests a different side of his talent, it's worth noting that the actor transformed the MCU's God of Mischief from villain to hero over the past nine years. Not only will critics be watching The Night Manager Season 2 to see what Hiddleston can do with Jonathan Pine a second time, but Doomsday is also a huge stage for the actor to showcase his growth and depth, as well as how he's evolved his MCU character.

Therefore, between The Night Manager Season 2 and Tom Hiddleston's ongoing MCU role, fans of the actor have plenty to look forward to, and it will be fascinating to see what he brings to these two characters in the coming months.